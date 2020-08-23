  1. Home
Yami Gautam takes to social media to share about her recovery from a serious neck injury

Actress Yami Gautam has tried to give proper time to her fitness and well being during the lockdown.
21666 reads Mumbai
On Sunday, Yami took to Instagram and shared how she dealt with the serious neck injury.

"This post is very personal... Having suffered a serious neck injury, I have always had to be extra cautious -- especially owing to the fact -- amount of physical exertion due to dance, workout, non stop travel, physical activity, action, painful footwear, etc., and this list is endless, resonates with being an actor... somehow it's always been about never expressing the pain beneath the surface and rather conditioning your ownself to bear it and like its said, the show must go on," she wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yami added: "But this lockdown, I got to explore something which I couldn't before! Everytime I would try practising Yoga, I would be left more in pain owing to my condition, hence my experience never encouraged me to continue.. but this time I self-tutored my way through and allowed my body to heal itself inside out and it has worked like never before!

"This lockdown was not about 'looking fit' or a workout of the day' ... it was the time where I listened & just went with the flow! I am no expert (which you shall clearly see in the images) ! I took my first baby step towards this journey, which shall not stop."

On the work front, Yami will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in "Ginny weds Sunny".

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

People like Yami never get the hype even though she is thousand times better in looks and acting than so called Alia, ananya sara nepo kids. PV Please post.

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

How is she so beautiful, Alia should be jealous of her - pv post

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Such a beauty, we love you Yami

