Yami Gautam tells you how to flaunt your skin condition with pride as she opts out of photoshop; View PICS

Skin conditions are not rare, but the courage and grace to embrace these skin conditions are. And actors who set an example for the same are even harder to come by. However, making a dent in this trend is actress Yami Gautam, who took to social media, and put up a rather inspirational post about embracing oneself and one’s skin conditions with pride. A few moments back, Yami took to Twitter and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. These pictures are special as Yami decided to flaunt her skin condition with zero shame instead of digitally touching them up with photoshop.

A few moments back, the Vicky Donor actress shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot, which showed her skin condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, and were not modified using photoshop, and she wrote, "Hello friends, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, 'Hey Yami, why don't you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it."

Hello friends, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, 'Hey Yami, why don't you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it.

The glamourous entertainment industry often makes it difficult for people to accept completely normal conditions. From acne scars and dark circles, to stretch marks, tummy rolls, and grey hair- normal conditions are often blurred out in the name of perfection and unrealistic standards of beauty. However, in a fresh and unexpected change, Yami decided to embrace her skin condition while setting an example for everybody.

On the work front, Yami was recently seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, , and Jacqueline Fernandez. Earlier, Yami had also shared her look from her upcoming film Dasvi. Apart from her, the film features Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. Fans will also be able to see Yami in the movie ‘Lost’. The star completed the shooting of the film last month.