Yami Gautam ties the knot with Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony: Shares FIRST PIC

Actress has got all the reasons to be on cloud nine. The Vicky Donor actress has tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar in an intimate wedding ceremony. The actress took to her social media platforms to share the happy news with her fans and followers. Yami also gave a glimpse of her wedding ceremony as she shared her stunning photo with Aditya. Announcing the news, the Kaabil actress also mentioned that they are very private people and that they celebrated the occasion with their family members.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami shared a statement that reads, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.” The actress can be seen wearing a heavily embellished maroon coloured saree with gold jewelry. Aditya, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white sherwani that he styled with cream coloured jacket. The couple looked like a match made in heaven. One simply cannot fail to notice their happy faces in the photo that has taken the internet by storm.

As soon as Yami shared the happy news with the world, her friends from the industry started congratulating the couple. Vikrant Massey commented, “Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!!!”

Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations.” Congratulating the newlyweds, Dia Mirza commented on the post, “Congratulations Yami and Aditya Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead!.”

