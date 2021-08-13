Yami Gautam unfollows several co stars on IG, fans notice Kangana Ranaut's 'cockroach' comment missing?

Yami Gautam made headlines in June when she announced that she had tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in a private and intimate ceremony. The actress sent social media into a frenzy with her simple yet stunning photos. Days after the announcement, the actress kept sharing a bunch of photos from her wedding and also continued to receive love and compliments on social media.

On one such photo, in which Yami can be seen wearing a red traditional saree, her Ginny Weds Sunny co-star Vikrant Massey jokingly commented, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!" Turns out, Kangana Ranaut was not pleased with this comment as she replied saying, "kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come, someone get my slipper)."

The 'cockroach' comment became infamous and quickly went viral. However, several netizens are now wondering why can't they see Kangana's comment on Yami's photo. Many left a comment on the same photo asking where has Kangana's comment disappeared now. While Yami had not replied to the comment, ithad gone viral.

Apart from this, Yami also seems to have unfollowed her industry friends, co-stars and fellow actors. The actress who once followed Ayushmann Khurrana and Massey is not following them anymore. In fact, she has cut it short and is following only 10 accounts mainly of her sister, husband Aditya Dhar, family and friends. As well as a few pages of her personal interest like home interiors and plants.

