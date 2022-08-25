Yami Gautam visits Baglamukhi temple with husband Aditya Dhar, calls it 'unforgettable experience'; PICS

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar make for a cute couple in Bollywood. The duo got married last year and since then has been in a happy space. Meanwhile, the couple is on a tour to visit Shaktipeeth temples and the URI actor has been keeping her fans updated with pictures and videos from the temples they have been visiting. So far, the couple has visited the Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh, Jwala Devi temple, and now, their latest stop was Baglamukhi temple. The actor shared pictures of the two from Baglamukhi temple in Himachal Pradesh, where the duo sought blessings.

The Thursday actress took to Instagram to post photos of herself and Aditya from the darshan and penned a heartfelt note. The photos showed the couple twinning in golden traditional outfits. Yami can be seen wearing a beige brocade suit with a red dupatta. The husband-wife duo stand with folded hands in front of an idol as they pose for the camera. They can also be seen sitting for a havan as they smile at each other. She captioned the post, “Took blessings at Baglamukhi Mata mandir. The last 2 days that we spent visiting the Shaktipeeth temples have been one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life. These temples are the epicenter of divine strength and faith” and added a folded hands and a feeling grateful emoji.

Have a look at Yami’s post:

On Wednesday, sharing pictures she wrote, "The spiritual feeling after Darshan at Jwala Devi mandir is inexpressible." For her Tuesday outing, Yami opted for a pink salwar suit. Aditya was seen in a white kurta-pyjama and an ethnic jacket. "Took blessings at the divine Naina Devi mandir in my Dev Bhoomi Himachal," read her caption.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar exchanged wedding vows on June 4, 2021. The couple hosted a private ceremony in Himachal Pradesh with their family and close friends.

On the work front, Yami was last seen in the Tushar Jalota directorial Dasvi, which garnered praise for its storyline and performances by the star cast. She has completed the shooting for Lost, and has another upcoming movie OMG 2 lined up.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam stuns in traditional wear as she visits Jwala Devi Mandir with hubby Aditya Dhar; PICS