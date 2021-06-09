Yami Gautam wishes her mom as she turns a year older & shares an UNSEEN photo from her & Aditya Dhar's wedding

Yami Gautam took to her social handle and posted a lovely wish for her mother. It’s her birthday and she made it more special as she also shared a picture from her wedding diary.

Bollywood actress ’s Instagram feed is currently the most colourful. She recently tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar and has been sharing pictures from their wedding ceremonies. Her intimate wedding was a sweet surprise for her fans. On June 4, the couple had announced their marriage. And today she has shared an unseen picture from her wedding featuring her mother and sister Surilie Gautam. Since it is her mother’s birthday today, she has also posted a wish for her.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "Every day we become a little bit more like our mother and we couldn't be prouder. Happy Birthday Mummy #fearlesswomen, #oursuperhero, #blesseddaughters and #prouddaughters." Coming to the picture, Yami can be seen dressed in her bridal ensemble as she happily poses with her mom and sister.

The couple got married in the presence of their family members. Sharing the same posts on Instagram, they wrote, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

On the work front, she was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny which released on an OTT platform. The film also starred Vikrant Massey. Aditya Dhar has directed Uri: The Surgical Strike and his next project is The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Also Read: Newlyweds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all smiles as they get clicked for the first time post wedding

Credits :Yami Gautam Instagram

Share your comment ×