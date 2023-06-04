Yami Gautam wishes husband Aditya Dhar on 2nd wedding anniversary with a special video; Shares unseen moments

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam tied the knot with Aditya Dhar in 2021. The two got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. They had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. Taking to social media, Yami shared the images of their nuptials and made the announcement which took everyone by surprise. Today, the couple celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's wedding anniversary

On Sunday, Yami Gautam took to social media to wish her husband Aditya Dhar on the occasion of their 2nd wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Yami dropped a video collage that gives a glimpse into several unseen moments of the two and captioned, “Happy happy 2 years my love.” One clip shows them enjoying fireworks from the terrace, while another shows them enjoying a gorgeous mountain sunset. Other clips show the couple performing a ritual and some moments from their travels in the last few years. Yami uploaded the video with the song, 'Happy' by Pharell Williams. Aditya also reshared the post in his story and wrote, "Happy happy anniversary my love."

Watch Yami Gautam's video here:

Reacting to the video, the popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Happy anniversary." Fans also showered their love on the lovely couple and wished them on their wedding anniversary. One wrote, "My favourite couple's happy anniversary", while others commented, "Stay happy, you two."

Work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami will be next seen in the drama film ‘OMG-Oh My God 2’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Amit Rai, ‘Oh My God 2’ is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer of the same name. Apart from that she also has the comedy film ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ alongside Prateek Gandhi in the pipeline.

