Yami Gautam wraps ‘one of the most important films’ of career; teases, ‘announcement soon’

Yami Gautam was recently seen in the film OMG 2, wherein she was seen sharing the screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The film earned Yami a heap of adulation. Post the success of her recent venture, Gautam has now announced the shooting wrap-up of her next venture, details of which she will be revealing ‘soon’. She also called it ‘one of the most important films’ of her career.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday morning, Yami Gautam disclosed the conclusion of her upcoming project, the official announcement of which she will be making soon. Furthermore, the actress also called it ‘one of the most important films’ of her career and thanked the director, producer, and the film’s crew.

In addition to that, she also thanked the locals of Kashmir for being supportive during the crew’s shoot in the city and expressed hope for the success of her next venture. She shared a picture of herself and a video of her performing pooja seemingly at the ‘divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla’.

"Wrapped up one of the most important films of my career! Thank you to the entire Direction, Production team and our wonderful crew at #B62Studios. Thank you to the local people, security forces and authorities in Kashmir who took such brilliant care of us throughout the schedule. Thank you to the entire staff of The Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar for making us feel like home. Also had the great fortune of taking blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla. Hope we are able to entertain our audience to the fullest with this mammoth of a film. Announcement soon,” wrote Yami Gautam, in the caption of her post.

More about Yami’s next project

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the film is said to be a political thriller and Yami has collaborated with her husband Aditya Dhar for it. Produced under B62 Studios, the movie has mostly been shot in Delhi and Kashmir.

A source close to the development had also informed us earlier that the actress will be seen as a strong-willed woman entangled in unusual circumstances.

Yami Gautam’s fans wish her luck for her upcoming venture

After the actress dropped the update on her next project, her fans flocked to the comments section of her post to wish her best wishes for the film. “Best wishes for the Movie,” commented a fan and another fan said, “All the best Yami you always amazed with your choices of movies #best actress.”

Several others also expressed elation on seeing Yami’s pictures and poured adulation on the actress’ beauty.

