Yami Gautam wraps up shoot for ‘Lost’, pens an emotional note: One of my most treasured experiences

Yami Gautam has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film, ‘Lost’. A few moments back, the actress took to Instagram to share the news, as well as to articulate her experiences while working on the film. Sharing some pictures from the sets of the film, and with director Aniruddh Roy Chowdhury, Yami wrote a rather emotional note, reminiscing the moments from the shoot, as well as expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the team, especially Roy Chowdhury aka Tony Da.

Yami’s caption read, “As I wrap up 'Lost' today, I reminisce the lovely moments I experienced while working on this special film with a big smile in my heart. A big thank you to the entire cast and crew of 'Lost', who as days went by, became part of this journey. My heartfelt gratitude to Tony da who is not only one of the most incredible directors I've worked with but also and amazing human being. A film like ‘Lost’ can only be directed by someone who has the purest intentions! We faced many challenges with the weather, the chaos of shooting at live locations, the battles of shooting at congested places in covid times... but we stuck together as a team & it was all worth it in the end.”

The actress then goes on to thank Roy Chowdhury’s wife ‘Indrani ma’am’ for her warmth, hospitality, and amazing Bengali food. Yami also mentions cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay and his team and lauds them on their wonderful job.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actress then shares that shooting for the film has been one of her most treasured, and life-enriching experience. “Shooting for 'Lost' has been an unforgettable experience and I'm truly thankful to each and everyone who helped and contributed in different ways, going above and beyond their tasks and duties and making it one of my most treasured experiences.” She ends the note by thanking the cast and crew of the film, as well as her own team.

Talking about the film, ‘Lost’ is an investigative thriller where Yami will be essaying the role of a crime reporter. Besides Yami in the lead, the film will also feature Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna, Pia Bajpai, and Tushar Pandey.