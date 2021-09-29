Yami Gautam's 'pawdorable' reason to work round the clock will leave all pet lovers wishing for the same

Actress often treats fans with adorable glimpses from her life on sets via her social media handle and each time, her posts take over the internet. This time, once again, Yami has left netizens in awe with a new post featuring the cutest partner on sets, an adorable pup. The Bhoot Police actress recently dropped a cute photo from her vanity van and left everyone in awe of her partner-in-crime amid her shoot. Yami has been in the headlines lately due to her stellar act in Bhoot Police.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami wrote, "I don’t mind working round the clock if my visitors are so paw-dorable #Chloe." In the photo, we can see Yami clad in a floral printed green dress. She is seen sitting in the chair in front of the huge mirror in her vanity van. In her arms, she can be seen holding the cute little pup. While she smiled, the photo was clicked and the actress seemed to be enjoying the company of her four-legged friend on the sets.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Yami has been sharing a lot of photos from the time of the shooting of Bhoot Police. Her behind-the-scenes photos have been going viral on social media. Her act in the film with , and Jacqueline Fernandez did get a lot of good reviews from the audience. Bhoot Police was released this month on Disney+Hotstar.

Besides this, Yami will now be seen in three films including Abhishek Bachchan co-starrer Dasvi, A Thursday and Lost. Dasvi has already been shot and it also stars Nimrat Kaur.

