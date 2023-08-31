Yamla Pagla Deewana 3: Kriti Kharbanda drops happy pics with 'best people' Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol

In a touching move, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle to mark the anniversary of her 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. This was the third film in the Yamla Pagla Deewana series which also featured, Dharmendra and his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film was released on August 31, five years ago. The film is very close to the actress’ heart as she chose to share a few moments from the film with her fans on social media and penned a heartfelt note.

Kriti Kharbanda turns emotional as her film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se clocks 5 years

As Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se clocked five years ago, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle to share a few memories and BTS moments from the set and recalling the fond memories, the actress penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “An experience I wouldn't trade for the World! My family has been a fan of dharam sir for as long as I can remember :) I still remember receiving the call about being cast for this project. I was in blore with my folks and as soon as I put the phone down and told my parents that I'm going to be working with the legendary Deol family they jumped with excitement along with me!”

She added, “I had the best time shooting with the best people! Made so many friends along the way. The forever young@aapkadharam sir taught me how to be excited like a child at every given point. @iamsunnydeol sir taught me poise and calm. Never a shikhar on this man's forehead and always smiling."

Kriti Kharbanda praises Bobby Deol and the entire team

Apart from Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, Kriti Kharbanda also praised Bobby Deol as well as the entire team of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and added, “@iambobbydeol your passion towards cinema is infectious! You truly Enjoy every moment of being on set, and let me tell you that energy is infectious! @navaniatsingh sir, thank you for the opportunity! Will be forever grateful! #kuldeeprathore sir! U were a dream to work with. Insaan and producer, dono A1!”

The actress finally concluded her note and wrote, “A big big thank u to the entire team of #ypdphirse for giving me so many memories :)."

Work Front

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in 14 Phere with Vikrant Massey. The actress is currently gearing up to lead the film Risky Romeo alongside Sunny Singh. Directed by Abir Sengupta, the film was announced recently.