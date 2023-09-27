Yash Chopra birth anniversary: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and celebs pay tribute with heartfelt posts

Yash Chopra is one of the most prolific filmmakers we’ve ever had in the industry. His portrayal of love and romanticism set a high benchmark which no one could really touch. What makes him different from others is the fact, that his films were unconventional and way ahead of their time. They never abide by what the societal norms state. The legendary filmmaker always made films with all his heart and love. Today, September 27, marks the 91st birth anniversary of the late filmmaker following which several Bollywood celebs including Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Saira Banu remembered the filmmaker through their social media posts.

On Wednesday, September 27 marks the 91st birth anniversary of the greatest filmmakers that we’ve ever had. On the occasion, Anushka Sharma remembering the veteran filmmaker shared a post on her social media handle. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared a happy picture of Chopra and captioned, “Remembering the master-storyteller and visionary on his birthday...Forever in our hearts, Yash ji (yellow heart emoji)

Notably, Anushka Sharma made her big Bollywood debut in the year 2008 with Yash Raj Films through Rabb Ne Bana Di Jodi. Following this, she also collaborated on Band Baja Baarat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and others.

In addition to this, Arjun Kapoor also remembered the veteran filmmaker as he wrote, “Remembering Yash uncle (red heart emoji) Thank you for giving us a world of movies to always go back to…Celebrating your unparalleled legacy today and every day.” Take a look:

One of the popular actresses of the 90’s, Juhi Chawla has been loved immensely for her exceptional performances in various films. Nonetheless, in a long list of filmography, one of her career-defining films is the ever-so-iconic, Darr. The film was released in the year 1993 and also starred Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan.

Amongst others, Juhi Chawla shared some throwback unseen pics of her with the director. She captioned the post, Remembering Yashji on his 91st Birth Anniversary.



Veteran actress Saira Banu who has been active on social media often keeps sharing throwback pictures. Today also, remembering the late director she shared a throwback picture featuring herself, Dilip Kumar, and Yash Chopra. The trio was clicked in a candid moment and she wrote alongside, “Remembering Yashji on his birthday. I often recollect the wonderful friendship he shared with Dilip Sahib and me. His grand legacy resides in all our hearts.” She further added, “In the coming days, I shall be sharing stories about the splendid moments Sahib and I shared with him, (with a folded hand emoji).” Take a look:



About Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra is a renowned legendary filmmaker who was born on September 27, 1932. The founding chairman of the film production and distribution company, Yash Raj Films, he is recognized for considered among the best Hindi filmmakers, particularly known and admired for his romantic films with strong female leads.



