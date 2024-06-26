Yash Johar Death Anniversary: Karan Johar remembers dad with warm post: ‘I can’t believe it’s been 20 years’

Yash Johar was an acclaimed filmmaker who is credited for producing movies like the 1980 action-drama film Dostana, followed by Duniya, Agneepath, Gumrah, and Duplicate. Following his footsteps, his son Karan Johar also stepped into filmmaking and has bankrolled several movies from his production house that was founded by his dad.

On June 26, KJo penned a heartfelt lengthy post remembering his late father on his death anniversary. Read on!

Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar on his death anniversary

Today, June 26, marks the unfortunate day when popular Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar lost his father Yash Johar. As the day marks his 20th death anniversary, KJo took to Instagram and expressed his emotions.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director shared a carousel of images of his father from the archives and stated that losing a parent was his biggest fear. He went on to emote that while he misses the “solid, soulful and selfless man” Yash Johar was, he also acknowledges the fact that his dad is watching over his kids, his mother Hiroo Johar, and himself.

His note read, “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years. My biggest fear was losing a parent… August 2nd,2003 my father told me he had a malignant tumour… my worst nightmare was staring at me and yet it was my duty as his child to stay positive and keep the faith… but the worst thing about instincts are that….they never lie.”

Karan Johar says Lakshya was the last film his father saw

As Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya turned 20 years on June 18, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director revealed that the Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer was the last film his father saw at a premiere.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan penned that Lakshya was the last film his father saw before he left them. “He came back from the premiere so proud of @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar and @hrithikroshan and told me he has seen them grow up and blessed them. Lakshya will be special to me in so many way…he also met the entire industry at the premiere,” the filmmaker stated adding that he is grateful that his father could say his final goodbye to his film family at the screening.

