Yash Raj Films to support Bollywood’s daily wage earners and their families amidst Coronavirus lockdown

Yash Raj Films has come forward to support the daily wage earners and their families in the times of Coronavirus. The Yash Chopra Foundation will be supporting the daily wage earners whose lives have been affected by the lockdown.

One of the biggest and most pressing issues that the country is battling is the Coronavirus Pandemic. Due to the spread of the virus, a 21-day lockdown was announced that affected every sector including Bollywood. Since shoots were stalled, lives of thousands of daily wage earners were severely impacted and their families too were suffering. In the hour of need, Yash Raj Films has come forward to support the daily wage earners of Bollywood and also their families via direct transfers. Daily wagers in Bollywood include setting department, carpenters, lighting, junior artists, spots, etc.

An industry source informs that YRF is reaching out to thousands of daily wage earners of the industry and their families who are in critical need of support. Aditya Chopra’s production house has already collected details of their bank accounts for a transfer. The source also added that 'The Yash Chopra Foundation' will be crediting the donation directly into the banks of these people in dire need so that the money reaches these strata quickly and the process is more efficient during the time of lockdown. In Phase 1 of the support plan, YRF will be paying out Rs. 1.5 crore to these workers and their families, adds the industry source.

Amidst the lockdown, the lives of many daily wage earners have been severely affected as their livelihood has been taken away from them. Due to the growth in the number of Coronavirus cases, PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days and since then, all shoots have been canceled and stars too are spending time at home. However, it has made life difficult for the daily wage earners of Bollywood. In the time of need, Yash Raj Films has come forward to help them and their families.

