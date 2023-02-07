Yash-Roohi’s Birthday Bash: Taimur Ali Khan hugs Karan Johar’s son; Neha Dhupia shares glimpse of MASSIVE cake

Karan Johar ’s kids Yash and Roohi turn 6 years old today. While the filmmaker is currently in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding, he hosted a grand birthday bash for his kids a few days ago. It was attended by Gauri Khan and her son AbRam, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and her kids Vihan and Samisha, among others. Now, Karan Johar has finally shared a video from the birthday bash. Kareena also posted an adorable picture of Yash and Roohi with Taimur, while Neha Dhupia has given us a glimpse of the massive birthday cakes at the bash!

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable picture that shows her son Taimur Ali Khan hugging Karan Johar’s son Yash. Taimur is seen wearing a blue tee with white stripes on the sleeves, while Yash is seen in a sky-blue tshirt. The picture also features Roohi, who is seen standing next to them. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Birthday mood is (heart emoji).”

Neha Dhupia shares inside pictures from Yash and Roohi’s birthday celebration

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia also wished Yash and Roohi. On her Instagram story, she first shared a picture of herself and Angad Bedi posing with Yash and Roohi. The picture is from the twins’ birthday bash, and Neha wrote, “Happy birthday yashoo and roohhiii... we love you... may your hearts always be filled with love in abundance @karanjohar celebrating you and your cuties everyday.”

In another picture from the bash, we can see Karan Johar standing behind Yash and Roohi, and blowing air kisses. Also visible in the picture, are the huge tiered cakes placed in front of Yash and Roohi. Looks like both of them got their separate cakes, with their names written over them. Sharing the snap, Neha wrote, “@karanjohar yes we had a fan moment here too!! Thank you for celebrating these cuties and of course the endless air kisses.” Take a look at the pictures below!