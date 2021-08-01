Yash Thakur denies allegations amid Raj Kundra row: I was getting extortion calls since January 2021

According to a report in the Times of India, Yash Thakur has denied all allegations in the alleged Raj Kundra case. He has also claimed that he is a victim of extortion. Reportedly, Yash sent a letter to Mumbai Police via his lawyer and mentioned that he filed an application in the magistrate court requesting that his and his family’s bank accounts get unfrozen. In a chat with the Times of India, Yash has claimed that he was getting extortion calls since January 2021 with regards to his association with the Nuefliks company.

Yash said in the chat with TOI, “I was getting extortion calls since January 2021. I told the caller that I am not the owner of the company and I cannot pay. I was threatened to be framed and later all this happened in February.” Reportedly, Mumbai Police amidst the ongoing investigation of the alleged pornography-related case on Raj Kundra has alleged that Yash Thakur played a significant role in the distribution of porn films made by Raj’s company. Yash is denying the allegations and said, “I have clarified through my lawyer that Nuefliks is a US-based company and I was hired as a consultant. I have never spoken to Raj Kundra or any of his associates.’’

Yash Thakur further said, “I have heard Gehana’s interview where she has mentioned the police asked for money and that is true. She arranged some money. Her lawyer told me that the police were demanding money and asked me if I can arrange some more money as Gehana could manage to arrange only Rs 6 to 7 lakh.” He adds, “About 10 to 15 lakh was demanded as per the call from her lawyer.”

Also Read| Mumbai Police hand over Raj Kundra and Gehana Vasisth’s pornography case to the Crime Branch's Property Cell