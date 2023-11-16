‘Yay boys’: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Team India for winning CWC semis; wishes best for finals

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw a host of Bollywood celebrities who stood in the stands in support of the Indian men’s cricket team. After all the nervousness and excitement, team India came victorious and defeated New Zealand in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-final match. Several Bollywood celebs congratulated them on the win. Now, Shah Rukh Khan also lauded the men in blue and extended his wishes for them for the finals.

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Team India for winning CWC semi-final match

November 15th was a roller-coaster of emotions for the fans of the Indian cricket team. Since the moment the match between India and New Zealand started, they didn’t move an inch and prayed for their win. Eventually, the best team won and got a step closer to the 2023 Cricket World Cup trophy. Soon, social media was flooded with celebs congratulating the team for victory. Minutes ago, Shah Rukh Khan also penned a message for them.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the King of Romance shared a picture of the Indian cricket team and lauded them for an impressive display of team spirit. He also wished them well for the upcoming CWC final match. SRK penned, “Yay boys!!! What a display of team spirit and play. Unto winning the finals now. All the best. India!”

Take a look:

The match became historic after cricketer Virat Kohli hit his 50th century in front of the lakhs of people present at the stadium. He became the first cricketer to reach this team and surpassed master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

B-town celebs lauded team India for defeating New Zealand

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, celebs like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Preity Zinta, Sidharth Malhotra, and many others celebs took to social media and patted the back of the Indian men’s cricket team. They also penned some words of encouragement for them.

Mission Majnu actor Sidharth wrote, “What a stellar performance #TeamIndia. Such a treat to watch our champions excel on the field and win their way through the semis. Huge congratulations to @viratkohli for setting yet another record, and @ mdshami.11 for his brilliant 7 haul! Super excited for the finals! Can’t wait to get the cup home.”

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Preity Zinta congratulate team India for winning WC semis