'Ye toh bas turbulence ki shuruat hai' says Ajay Devgn as Runway 34 trailer crosses 34 million views

Ajay Devgn is among the most celebrated actors in the film industry and is currently grabbing all the limelight for his upcoming film. Devgn’s Runway 34 has become one of the most talked-about films as it is inspired by true events. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and him. Runway 34 also stars Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar in the lead. Just on Monday, the filmmakers released the trailer and it has already garnered a positive response. Now, Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle and shared his excitement as the trailer crossed 34 million views in 34 hours.

"Yeh toh bas turbulence ki shuruaat hai #Runway34Trailer crosses 34 Million+ views in 34 hours on YouTube! @amitabhbachchan @rakulpreet @boman_irani @carryminati @adffilms,” said Ajay as he shared a poster. For the unversed, the trailer features Ajay essaying the role of a pilot who gets on the radar of the authorities after his flight undergoes a horrific incident endangering the lives of passengers and his co-pilot Rakul Preet Singh.

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Ajay had revealed that he would not have made the movie if Amitabh Bachchan had said no. Articulating the same, Ajay had said, "Don't think, I could have made this film if Amit Ji had said a ‘no’ for this role. I don't think, anyone else could have done justice to the role played by Amit Ji. Amit Ji inspires you to direct him. You get inspired to present him in the best possible way."

