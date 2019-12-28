Year Ender 2019: Akshay Kumar’s Sauda Khara Khara to Kartik Aaryan’s Akhiyon Se Goli Mare, top 10 remake songs

From Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz track to Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday’s Pati Patni Aur Woh song, the year has been full of reprised songs. As 2019 nears its end and a new year is all set to begin, here are the top 10 remake songs of this year. Check it out.

Another year has come to a glorious end and with 2019 nearing it’s close, Bollywood stars are gearing up to welcome the New Year in complete style. However, in 2019, several Bollywood films revisited old songs in their own unique ways and what came as a result were some cool reprised version of iconic tracks. From ’s Good Newwz song Sauda Khara Khara to Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday’s groovy Akhiyon Se Goli Mare, Bollywood gave us a fresh take on old songs in this glorious year.

The year began with Kartik and Kriti Sanon’s film Luka Chuppi’s song Poster Lagwa Do which was originally in Akshay’s film Aflatoon. Some remake songs like Mungda did face the flak from veteran singers like Lata Mangeshkar, but mostly fans loved the refreshing take on the old numbers. As the year is coming to an end, Pinkvilla has compiled a list of Top 10 remade and reprised songs of 2019 and we bet you would be having most of them on your playlist.

Poster Lagwa Do - Luka Chuppi

Originally, and Urmila Matondkar added their charm to this massy number in the film, Aflatoon. The same track was revisited for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Poster Lagva Do. Akshay joined Kartik and Kriti to announce the song on social media too. The song’s remake fared well and was among the popular songs during the year. Kriti and Kartik’s catchy moves also became a rage among the fans on social media.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani- Student Of The Year 2

A hit Randhir Kapoor song from his film Jawani Diwani was reprised by Vishal-Shekhar for Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria’s film, Student Of The Year 2. The song in the film also featured Will Smith’s cameo which left fans in awe. Ananya, Tiger and Tara’s moves on the reprised number were fresh and this song again became a chartbuster after so many years.

Pyar Do Pyar Lo-Marjaavaan

Another popular remade song of the year came from , Tara Sutaria’s film Marjaavaan. The song Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo featured the gorgeous star Nora Fatehi who added a cool charm to the song. Originally featuring the evergreen , the reprised song’s theme was kept quite urbane and Nora’s seductive moves left everyone swooning. The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Neha Kakkar. The reprised number surely became a party track for all.

Mungda- Total Dhamaal

The most controversial remade song of 2019 is Total Dhamaal’s Mungda that featured . While the song did become extremely popular among the youth and Sonakshi’s dance moves became a rage, it did receive some flak from Lata Mangeshkar. Despite all that, Mungda, which originally featured yesteryear star Helen,was liked and it did trend across musical platforms.

Akhiyon Se Goli Mare- Pati Patni Aur Woh

Govinda, ’s iconic song, Akhiyon Se Goli Mare was recently recreated for Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. The song’s video was choreographed by Farah Khan and crooned by Mika Singh, Tulsi Kumar. It was composed by Composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Ananya, Bhumi and Kartik’s moves went viral and the song is among the most loved remade melodies of the year.

Sheher Ki Ladki- Khandaani Shafakhana

Another remade song of 2019 that featured the stars from the original one is Shehar Ki Ladki from Khandaani Shafakhana. The song featured Diana Penty and Badshah along with Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. Interestingly, the original song from Rakshak also featured Raveena and Suniel. Crooned by Badshah and Tulsi Kumar, Sheher Ki Ladki was composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It did become popular when the movie was released and was a part of the film as a promotional number.

Sauda Khara Khara- Good Newwz

One of the last releases of 2019 is Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. A Punjabi song by Sukhbir, Sauda Khara Khara was recreated for Akshay and Kareena’s film. The video featured Akshay, Diljit and Kiara and one of the major highlights of the video was the Khiladi’s Naagin dance. Crooned by Diljit, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanushali, the remake was composed by Lijo George - Dj Chetas & Sukhbir. It is one of the most loved songs of this year and is quite a rage among the youth.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga- Title Track

Originally starring Manisha Koirala and Anil Kapoor, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was remade for Ahuja’s film with the same name. Featuring Sonam and Rajkummar Rao, the remake is one of the most adored love songs of the year. Crooned by Darshan Raval, Rochak Kohli, the song was composed by Rochak Kohli. Many of the stars too were hooked to this love ballad and fans too loved this sweet reprised melody.

Muqabla- Street Dancer 3D

Originally starring Prabhudheva, the new version of Muqabla for Street Dancer 3D also features the King of Dance. The old song was also loved for Prabhu’s dance moves and the new version has been trending for the same reasons. Known to be one of the best dancers in India, Prabhudheva revisited his cool moves with and in this reprised song and yet single-handedly stole the show. Crooned by Yash Narvekar, Parampara Thakur, the song is trending across all musical platforms at the moment.

Ghungroo- WAR

Originally, Ghungroo was a Ghazal by Pankaj Udhas but a part of the song from , Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff’s War featured the hook line from the old number. Most of War’s Ghungroo was fresh, but some part of it was taken from the Ghazal. The song is one of the best songs of 2019 and trended for the longest time when it was released. Hrithik and Vaani’s dance moves and chemistry was the USP of the song. Crooned by Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Ghungroo was composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Credits :PinkvillaYouTube

Read More