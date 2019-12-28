Year Ender 2019: Ananya Panday to Saiee Manjrekar, star kids who made their Bollywood debut this year

As the year comes to an end, we rounded up a list of most promising debuts of the year- from Ananya Panday, Saiee Manjrekar, Karan Kapadia, Karan Deol to Pranutan Bahl, here is a list of star kids who made their Bollywood debut in 2019. Take a look!

Every year, a galaxy of newbies dream of making it big in the tinsel town and while some struggle hard, some get lucky to crack the deal and grab their golden opportunity to debut in Bollywood. Just like every year, this year too, a host of actors and actresses made their debut in Bollywood and amidst all of them, we rounded up a list of Star kids who made their Bollywood debut in 2019.

Whether or not nepotism exists in the industry is an unending debate but today, right now and right away, we bring you the list of Star kids who made their Bollywood debut in 2019. While last year, we had and Boney Kapoor’s daughter- Janhvi Kapoor and and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali khan made their Bollywood debut, this year we had Chunky Panday’s daughter- Ananya Panday who made a promising debut in Bollywood amongst a lot of other star kids. Therefore, we rounded up a list of five star kids who made their debut in 2019. Take a dekko!

Ananya Panday

One of the most impressive and promising debuts of the year was, undoubtedly, that of Ananya Panday. Daughter of Chunky Panday, Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Even before the release of her debut film, Ananya Panday had signed her second film- Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Saiee Manjrekar

Before the end of the year, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee Manjrekar, made her big Bollywood debut with ’s Dabangg 3 and we are sure that a debut opposite Salman Khan is something that Saiee wouldn’t have thought of. In an interview, Saiee had revealed that she has always been a huge fan of Salman Khan, and so, to be making her debut opposite Salman Khan is ‘special’ for her.

Karan Deol

Sunny Deol introduced his son, Karan Deol, to the world of cinema in his directorial venture- Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Besides Karan Deol, the film also starred debutant Sahher Bambba in the lead role, and the film garnered mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

Karan Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna's cousin and Dimple Kapadia’s nephew, Karan Kapadia made his Bollywood debut with Tony D'Souza and Vishal Rana's film Blank.

Pranutan Bahl

Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of legendary actress, made her Bollywood debut with Notebook, a film that was produced by Salman khan’s production. Post notebook, Pranutan bagged her second film opposite Aparshakti Khurana titled Helmet.

