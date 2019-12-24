Year Ender 2019: From Gully Boy to Dabangg 3; Top 10 Bollywood Events of the year

With just a few days left to bid adieu to 2019, let us have a look at the top 10 Entertainment events that took place this year and made us pop our eyes out.

The year 2019 saw some amazing Bollywood films. While some films tanked at the box office while some were a massive success. While a big-budget movie like Kalank failed at the box office, movies like Article 15, Kabir Singh turned out to be a huge hit. It's been a while since Bollywood actors have started promoting their movie. But nowadays, the actors are going the extra mile to promote their film. Various events are brought up for the audiences and media to promote their movie.

From Housefull 4 introducing a Housefull 4 Express to Gully Boy keeping a music concert, the year 2019 saw some big Bollywood events. The latest event Street Dancer 3D saw the actors arrive in an open bus at the launch and groove on the streets before entering the event. had gone to Hyderabad, Bangalore to promote his movie Dabangg 3 which hit the theaters on 20th December 2019. They had even launched a special event on the release of their song Munna Badnaam hua.

1. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi:

The movie starring in the lead was released on 25th January 2019. In the first event of the movie, Kangana had come for the launch dressed up as Rani Laxmibai. A big poster of the movie with the statue of Rani Laxmibai with canons was made up for the event. The place was turned into a beautiful historic place.

2. Gully Boy:

Gully Boy starring , and Siddhant Chaturvedi was a massive hit. The makers and actors had promoted the movie in full spree. From introducing the rappers of the streets to Ranveer Singh himself singing and grooving on the songs, Gully Boy's events are the ones that are still remembered by all.

3. Luka Chuppi:

The movie starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon was loved by the viewers. The event of the movie was turned into a marriage affair which included the reporters too. Infact the cast had visited colleges also to promote their movie and song among the youth.

4. Dream Girl:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer movie got a lot of praise from the critics as well as the audiences. Ayushmann had donned a saree at an event to promote his character Pooja from the movie. Well, now this is something that is indeed amazing right?

5. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy:

The film stars Chiranjeevi in the title role along with Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Jagapati Babu, and Vijay Sethupathi in supporting roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Shetty make guest appearances. The movie was a multilingual language film. It was the first time that Bollywood event witnessed so many South actors on one stage.

6. Pati Patni Aur Woh:

The movie starred Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie released on 6th December 2019. The actors travelled around places to promote their film. They left no stone unturned. From posting on social media to promoting in colleges, the actors were spotted promoting the movie. Infact, to promote the song Dheeme Dheeme, Kartik Aaryan and were spotted grooving on the song at the airport.

7. Housefull 4:

The film is the fourth installment of Housefull franchise and stars an ensemble cast of , Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audiences. The makers had introduced a Housefull Express train in which the cast travelled to Delhi to promote their film. They were accompanied by the media and had a gala time.

8. Good Newwz:

Starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, the movie is all set to release on 27th December 2019. The actors have been promoting the film in full swing. From acting like a baby in a pram on the first event to driving a bike on the stage, Akshay, Bebo, Kiara and Diljit have taken the promotions a notch higher.

9. Dabangg 3:

The movie starring Salman Khan, , Saiee Manjrekar, Kiccha Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan released on Friday. Since the movie is releasing in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages too, Salman Khan with his team had travelled to the South too to promote his film.

10. Street Dancer 3D:

, , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer movie will be releasing on 24th January 2020. For the trailer launch, the entire team of the movie had travelled in an open bus. They grooved on the streets before going for the launch. The event turned out to be great and entertaining.

Which event did you found interesting and why? Tell us in the comments below.

