Year Ender 2019: Kabir Singh misogyny debate to celebs joining CAA protests; Check out biggest controversies

As the year 2019 is coming to an end, here’s a look at the biggest Bollywood controversies of the year which that grabbed the headlines.

Controversies and Bollywood go hand in hand and there is no denial to it. The year 2019 was no different and gave us ample of topics to discuss. Be it the prevailing protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Bollywood celebs joining the protests, getting boycotted by media, ’s drug party row which included several A-listers of the industry, ’s biggest hit Kabir Singh being slammed over promoting misogyny and much more, there were certainly several heated topics of discussions in the industry this year.

However, amid all the controversies happening across the year, there were some which piqued the nation’s interest. So, as this another year is coming to an end now, here’s a look at big controversies of Bollywood that ruled the headlines this year.

Kangana Ranaut boycotted by media over spat with a journalist

Kangana Ranaut is one of the actresses in the industry never shies away from speaking her mind and certainly not the one to mince her words. However, the actress grabbed the headlines during the promotions of her movie Judgementall Hai Kya after she got into an argument with a journalist. It was reported that Kangana was miffed the journalist for giving a negative review for her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and accused him of hurting her brand. This isn’t all. Kangana’s sister also slammed the journalist on Twitter and stated that he was unfairly biased towards the actress. The allegations left the entertainment journalists infuriated and the media decided to boycott Kangana Ranaut.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh condemned for being misogynistic

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh was one of the biggest hits of the year and also among the most talked about releases. The movie was the official Bollywood remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. While the nation went all gaga over Shahid and Kiara’s chemistry, there was a section of the society condemned the movie for being misogynistic and its toxic masculinity. However, the issue escalated after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga defended the movie saying, “when people are deeply connected in love, they should not shy away from showing their worst side to each other.”

Karan Johar’s Bollywood party video goes viral for all wrong reasons

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is known for hosting grand parties which are often attended by Bollywood’s big shots. However, his star-studded party, which was attended by celebs like , Vicky Kaushal, , , etc, grabbed the headlines after there was a lot of brouhaha as it was allegedly termed as a ‘drug party’. In fact, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video on social media alleging that Bollywood’s A-listers were flaunting their drugged state in the party. While the celebs maintained a dignified silence over the allegations initially, KJo and Vicky defended the incident later. While the Raazi actor clarified that his sick appearance in the video was because he was recovering from dengue, KJo emphasised that celebrities are being made the soft targets every now and then.

Bollywood bans Pakistani artists in India

The attack on the Indian military convoy in J&K’s Pulwama sector had shaken the nation in February this year. While the nation was infuriated with the attack, the All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a blanket ban on the Pakistani artists in India. Showing solidarity with the army men, several Bollywood celebrities decided not to work with Punjabi singers including who replaced Rahat Fateh Ali Khan with Javed Ali for his movie Dabangg 3. Meanwhile, the Pakistani film industry also retaliated and banned the Indian films for release.

Sushant Singh, Anurag Kashyap Farhan Akhtar and others join CAA protest

It’s been a while since the nation has been engulfed with the brouhaha over the Citizenship Amendment Act. In fact, the area around Jamia Millia Islamia turned into a war zone after the students protesting against CAA were aggressively attacked by the cops. Interestingly, several celebrities had also joined the protests against CAA. Celebs like Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, , Farhan Akhtar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub have been actively voicing their opinions against CAA. Interestingly, some of the celebs have also faced the brunt of the protest which included Sushant getting removed from the popular crime based show Savdhaan India.

