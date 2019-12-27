Year Ender 2019: Kangana Ranaut to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, take a look at top Bollywood actresses of this year

As 2019 comes to an end, let us take a look at the top Bollywood actresses who stole our hearts with their stunning performances this year.

Another year comes to an end and leaves us a bag full of memories. 2019 has certainly been an eventful year for Bollywood. From Ayushmann Khurrana grabbing a National Award to Taimur Ali Khan turning 3, Bollywood saw some amazing and interesting moments this year. While the audience got to see some kickass new talents like Zaheer Iqbal, they even saw some disappointing performances from some stars. 2019 saw many ups and downs in Bollywood.

From to Jonas, no one was spared from being trolled by the social media users. There was some news that even shook the entire nation. 2019 also saw some new love stories blossoming in B-town. The year also saw many hits and flops in Bollywood. From Kabir Singh to Dabangg 3, some movies like URI: The Surgical Strike, Bala, etc. were appreciated by the viewers, while Kalank, Khandaani Shafakhana, etc. tanked at the box office. With the hits and flops, we also witnessed amazing actresses and actors who have given a commendable performance.

As 2019 comes to an end, let us take a look at the top Bollywood actresses who stole our hearts with their stunning performances this year.

1. :

Kangana stunned the audience as well as the critics with her amazing performance in Judgementall Hai Kya. She portrayed the role of Bobby, a strange wealthy young woman living alone in Mumbai and working as a dubbing artist. Kangana Ranaut's performance was brilliant. She also gave an impeccable performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

2. :

Alia plays the role of Safeena Firdausi in Gully Boy. She plays a longtime and possessive girlfriend of Murad Ahmed played by . Though Ranveer and Siddhant Chaturvedi were the highlights of the film, Alia stole the audience's heart as the bindaas girl in Gully Boy.

3. Bhumi Pednekar:

Bhumi is an amazing actress and she proved herself since her very first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Bhumi played the role of Latika Trivedi in Bala. Though the movie was centered around Ayushmann, Bhumi stole the show. She also managed to steal the audience's heart with her performance in Sonchiriya, Saandh Ki Aankh and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

4. :

Taapsee portrayed the role of Naina Sethi, a young and shrewd successful businesswoman with a perfect family in Badla. Her world turns upside down when she gets arrested for the murder of her secret lover, Arjun. She starred opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan and her acting skills were loved by the viewers. She also did an amazing job in Saandh Ki Aankh becoming everyone's favourite.

5. Vidya Balan:

Vidya Balan played the role of Tara Shinde in Mission Mangal. The actress portrayed her character with so much conviction that she made everyone fall in love with her instantly. Despite, Akshay being the lead actor, Vidya Balan stole the limelight.

6. Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka played the role of Aditi Chaudhary in The Sky Is Pink. The film marked PeeCee's return after three years in Bollywood. Priyanka's performance was praised a lot by the critics as well as the audiences.

7. Zaira Wasim:

Zaira Wasim played the role of Aisha Chaudhary in The Sky Is Pink, daughter of Aditi Chaudhary. Zaira was amazing as Aisha. People wished that she wouldn't have quit from the industry. Zaira made the audience connect with her character and made everyone feel it real.

8. Rani Mukerji:

Rani reprised her role of SP Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2 with her kickass performance. The story follows Shivani who goes up against a 21-year-old rapist. Rani's performance was loved and applauded by the critics as well as the audiences.

9. Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz not only made the audience laugh but at the same time cry and feel all her emotions. Audiences loved Kareena as Deepti and enjoyed the goof-ups and the fun ride that she took the viewers through.

10. Kiara Advani:

Kiara surprised all with her role of Preeti in Kabir Singh. Her role as Preeti was loved as much as her character Monika Batra in Good Newwz. She was a lovey-dovey character that many could relate too. Her comic timing was just on point.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More