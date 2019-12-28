Year Ender 2019: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif; Check out famous celeb affairs

As 2019 is coming to an end, let us take a look at the famous celebrity affair of the year that grabbed the headlines.

It is a well-known fact there are no permanent friends and enemies in Bollywood and the celebs do prove it time and again. Each year we see several new friendships blossoming and some turning sour as well. Interestingly, just like friendships, the love affairs are also one of the most talked about things in showbiz and never fails to grab the headlines. In fact, every time a new couple is in the making, the gossip mills go abuzz about their love affair and growing proximity.

Just like every year, 2019 also witnessed several new affairs budding in the entertainment world. Interestingly, among all the love affairs in tinselvile, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal’s love life was under constant media glare. In fact, both the actors are among the most eligible bachelors of the industry and are said to be dating the A-lister divas at the moment. So, as this glorious year is coming to an end now, here’s a look at the famous celebrity affairs of Bollywood that ruled the headlines this year.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

The reports of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan surfaced after the Pataudi princess confessed of having a crush on the Luka Chuppi actor during her debut on ’s Koffee With Karan season 6. While her confession made her fans go gaga, adding fuel to the report, Sara and Kartik were roped in for Imtiaz Ali’s much talked about movie Aaj Kal. Although the couple never made an official statement about their relationship, their frequent hangouts and date nights spoke volume about their budding love affair. In fact, Sara’s father also gave a go-ahead to this relationship. However, things turned sour lately and Sara and Kartik have reportedly parted ways now.

Vicky Kaushal and

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who is bagging appreciation from all corners. And while the actor is enjoying his box office success, his love life also bagged the headlines after his name was linked with Katrina Kaif. It all started after Karan Johar popped the question of Vicky going on a date with Katrina on KWK6. Ever since then, this rumoured couple has been spotted together at several events which have added fuel to the reports of their love affair.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Bollywood actresses dating cricketers hasn’t been a new thing in tinselvile and recently another actress joined the bandwagon was Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty. Reportedly, the Mubarakan actress has been dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul and the couple is going strong with their relationship. While the duo hasn’t made their relationship official as of now, their social media PDA and frequent outing often grab the headlines. In fact, Rahul also shared a beautiful picture from their coffee date on Athiya’s birthday.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Another most talked about couple in tinselvile is Sushant Singh mover heels in love with each other and never miss a chance to spend some quality time together. In fact, Sushant and Rhea are also spotted going on vacations together. Although the love birds tried to keep their love affair under the wraps, their Instagram posts narrated their love story. While their relationship doesn’t need any confirmation now, Sushant and Rhea are yet to accept their love affair in public.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria is just two films old in the industry, but the newcomer is already grabbing the eyeballs especially for her love life. The Student Of The Year actress is rumoured to be dating Aadar Jain. Their love affair came into light after the rumoured couple was spotted together at several events including Amitabh Bachchan’s grand Diwali bash this year. This isn’t all. Tara also confirmed dating Aadar after the later shared a video from the U2 concert wherein he wrote, “When I’m with you…@tarasutaria.” To this, the Marjaavaan actress replied saying, “Always with you,” followed by a heart. Need any more proofs?

Credits :Pinkvilla

