Year Ender 2019: Kushal Punjabi, Girish Karnad, Viju Khote, Bollywood celebrities who bid adieu to the world

As 2019 comes to an end let us take a look at those famous celebrities that bid adieu to the world this year.

As 2019 comes to an end, it leaves us with a bag full of memories. 2019 has certainly been an eventful year for Bollywood. From witnessing new talents like Zaheer Iqbal, Saiee Manjrekar and much more to Ayushmann Khurrana grabbing a National Award, Bollywood saw some amazing and interesting moments this year. 2019 saw many ups and downs in Bollywood. From to Jonas, no one was spared from being trolled by the social media users. There was some news that even shook the entire nation.

2019 also saw some new love stories blossoming in B-town. From to Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda expressing their love for each other. It even saw some actors stepping their foot into parenthood. But this year also Bollywood had to bid adieu to many celebrities. While some were expected because of their illness some deaths shook the entire nation. It is absolutely heartbreaking when we hear the news of a celebrity that passed away. Death of celebrities like Kushal Punjabi stunned his fans and the entire B-town.

1. Kushal Punjabi:

Seen in movies like Lakshya, Kaal and hit TV shows like Ishq Mei Marjawan, Kushal Punjabi bid adieu to the world on 26 December 2019. The 42-year-old actor was found dead at his residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The cause of death was reported to be suicide by hanging.

2. Girish Karnad:

Actor, film director, Kannada writer, playwright and a Rhodes Scholar, Girish Karnad who predominantly worked in South Indian cinema and Bollywood had worked in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Shivaay, Tiger Zinda Hai and much more. He passed away on 10 June 2019 at Bengaluru at the age of 81 due to multiple organ failure following a prolonged illness.

3. Shriram Lagoo:

He was seen in films like Lawaris, Muqadar Ka Sikander, Lootmaar, Swayamvar, Shriman Shrimati, Sadma and much more. The veteran actor passed away on 17 December 2019. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence around 8 pm. The last rites will be performed after his son comes from the US, his wife Deepa Lagoo.

4. Raju Mavani:

Film director, producer, actor and screenplay writer Raju Mavani bid adieu to the world on 31 October 2019. He was seen in Sarkar, Wanted, Shootout at Wadala and Policegiri. Raju Mavani died of cancer at the age of 62.

5. Viju Khote:

Famously known as Kalia in the film Sholay and Robert in the movie Andaz Apna Apna, Viju Khote passed away on 30 September 2019. Viju Khote passed away at his Mumbai home due to multiple organ failure at the age of 77.

6. Vidya Sinha:

Vidya Sinha was famous for her acting in Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bodyguard and much more. She passed away on 15 August 2019 at a hospital in Mumbai of respiratory failure caused by heart and lung disease. She had been admitted to the hospital on 11 August for breathing problems and subsequently put on a ventilator.

7. Dinyar Contractor:

Stage actor, comedian and Bollywood/Tollywood actor, Dinyar Contractor famous for his role as Sodhi's Father-in-Law in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah passed away on 5 June 2019 due to an age-related illness at the age of 79.

8. Veeru Devgan:

Stuntman, action choreographer and film director, Veeru Devgan bid adieu to the world on 27 May 2019 at the age of 85. Veeru Devgan had not been well for a while and old age and poor health made his health condition worse. He was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to the Surya Hospital, Santa Cruz. However, his condition got critical and resulted in cardiac arrest.

9. Betty Kapadia:

Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia's mom Betty Kapadia passed away on November 30, 2019. She struggled with chronic respiratory issues.

Credits :Pinkvilla

