Year Ender 2019: From love blossoming in Bollywood to Bigg Boss 13, witness the top entertainment news

2019 saw many ups and downs in Bollywood. From some big-budget movies tanking at the box office to some low budget movies doing big in the numbers, 2019 was one such year which surprised many. When it came to entertainment, this year witnessed a lot of those. From Bigg Boss season 13 to be extended by 5 weeks to Ayushmann Khurrana winning a National Award for his performance, it was just amazing. This year witnessed a lot of actors being trolled on social media too.

From to Jonas, no one was spared from being trolled by the social media users. While some entertainment news cheered up the audience, some just irritated the viewers. Some came as a surprise while some were expected. There was some news that even shook the entire nation. Some agreed to it while some did not. The social media site was flooded with audiences' views, celebrities' views on some serious issues. While the B-town was surrounded by a lot of rumours of who is dating whom to who has been cast in which film.

As 2019 comes to an end, let us take a look at the top entertainment news that made us laugh, cry, shock and anger at the same time.

1. Kabir Singh:

Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, it is a remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). The movie stars and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie became the talk of the town because of the enormous love and success the film received. The film was theatrically released in India on 21 June 2019 and received mixed reviews, with criticism directed at it for glamorising misogyny and toxic masculinity. But this did not stop the movie from becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

2. Ayushmann Khurrana:

After mesmerizing the audience with his amazing performance in the 2018 film Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, the actor gave 3 hits in 2019- Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. Ayushmann's performance as a blind pianist in Andhadhun won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. He had become the talk of the town for a long time and received a lot of appreciation from the entire industry.

3. Zaira Wasim:

Zaira Wasim made her debut in Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal opposite . The actress garnered a lot of praise for her performance in her very first film. She was also seen in Secret Superstar with Aamir Khan, but she gave a shock to the entire industry when the actress posted on her Instagram that she is quitting the industry. Zaira was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. The actress did not even promote the film. She shared a long post about her religion and the reason behind her quitting films.

4. :

The Queen, who besides her amazing acting skills is also known for her controversies. Well, 2019 was no less as the actress created a big controversy after having a spat with the media. At an event of Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana had a spat with a media reporter and claimed the reporter as a liar. She even posted a video on her sister Rangoli's social media account calling her the top actress and blaming the media for reporting false things about her. The actress was boycotted by the media for a long time.

5. Brahmastra:

Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by , Brahmstra stars Amitabh Bachchan, , , and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film was in the news because of many reasons. The first reason being Alia and Ranbir's romance. Though none of the two have opened up about their relationships, their pictures are proof of it. The second reason was the movie's delay time and again. Brahmastra which was supposed to be released this year was pushed to next year start and then again pushed to Summer next year. The exact release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

6. Bigg Boss:

The most talked-about reality show Bigg Boss had witnessed a low TRP at the start of the show but then with the wild card entries, the show became the highest-grossing show. The TRP"s showed a drastic change after 2 months. And with such a craze, the makers have extended the show till February 2020.

7. Inshallah:

Inshallah became the most talked-about movie when announced his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a long time. The two have given us some amazing hit films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshiyaan and much more. Alia Bhatt was paired opposite Salman in the movie. But then Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's fans were disheartened when Salman announced that Inshallah was shelved. The project was shattered and rumours of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan's rift spread around.

8. K.L. Rahul and Hardik Pandya face trouble:

While Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 saw celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, the show grabbed headlines with cricketers K L Rahul and Hardik Pandya's episode. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had been in the eye of a massive storm following their sexist and racists comments. After making misogynistic comments on the show, Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to tender an apology. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was not satisfied with the apology and put the two cricketers under provisional suspension and asked them to return home from Australia.

9. Love Affairs:

2019 saw many lovey-dovey affairs between the celebrities. From Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt to - , 2019 saw many Bollywood celebrities confirming their relationship. While Ranbir-Alia have not yet revealed it, their pictures and posts prove that the two are madly in love. On the other hand, Arjun and Malaika broke the internet when the two expressed their love for each other on social media. confirmed that he will soon be marrying his girlfriend Natasha Dalal whereas Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who grabbed eyeballs never admitted that the two were in love.

10. CAA Protest:

The Citizenship Amendment Act protests, also known as the CAA have spread across India. The entire country and its citizens are grappling with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and days after the violent protests broke in the capital, Bollywood stars are taking to social media to voice their opinions on the current state of affairs. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Rajinikanth, a lot of stars have come out to voice their opinions on the ongoing CAA protests.

