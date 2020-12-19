Year Ender 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan to Ananya Panday, Ishaan; Top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis

Just like in the previous years, 2020 also witnessed the making of some remarkable films. However, a little credit also goes to the Bollywood jodis who featured in the same.

The year is almost on the verge of coming to an end. Although 2020 has not been so kind to us amid the COVID-19 crisis, everyone has tried coping up with the new normal. There is no denying that the entertainment industry is among the worst affected ones amid the pandemic situation. However, B-town also managed to return to normal soon. Many films released this year too with most of them going for OTT platforms with theatres being shut down.

Moreover, Bollywood has witnessed some fresh on-screen pairs this year. Their amazing chemistry on the big screen made us want to see them together again in the future. Right from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, the audience has witnessed a lot of fresh on-screen jodis in 2020. Although the list is long, we have zeroed it down to the top 5 ones who have made it into the hearts of the audience in no time.

Here are the top 5 fresh on-screen Bollywood jodis of 2020:

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi

The late star might not be with us anymore but there is no second doubt that he won our hearts with his performance as Immanuel ‘Manny’ Rajkumar Junior in Dil Bechara. Moreover, the audience was in awe of his adorable chemistry with Sanjana Sanghi aka Kizie Basu. Unfortunately, this will be the first and the last time that we saw the pair on the big screen but we bet Manny and Kizie’s story will remain in everyone’s hearts forever.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur

Mohit Suri’s Malang has been one of the most talked-about films this year. It marked the collaboration of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur for the very first time. We guess this fresh chemistry did wonders as the thriller received heaps of praises from everyone. Moreover, both Disha and Aditya were seen in completely different avatars in the same.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

It was a long time ago when Sara revealed on Koffee With Karan about having a crush on Kartik Aaryan and how she would have loved to go on a date with him. This year, both of them teamed up for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and amazed everyone with their on-screen chemistry. Although the romantic drama did not do well at the box office, their fresh pairing was lauded by everyone.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

Ananya and Ishaan’s Khaali Peeli is among the many movies that were released on an OTT platform. Well, the audience surely loved this on-screen pair and we bet many of them would love to see them together again in yet another project!

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

Coolie No. 1 is almost on the verge of release and we can’t wait to see Varun and Sara together for the first time on the big screen. Well, one has already got a gist of their sizzling chemistry in the official trailer as well as the songs like Husnn Hai Suhana and Mummy Kassam.

