Year Ender 2021: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao to Kirti Kulhari-Saahil Sehgal, celebs who announced separation

Nothing lasts forever is what we have learnt and already seen. Weather, life, beauty, or anything in this world does not stay forever, and nor do relationships. It is heartbreaking when the relationships fall apart. Even celebrities are also no different. This year, many popular celebs had called it quits leaving their fans in shock.

The year 2021 has been a different one with some couples uniting and others parting ways. Divorce or separation news is never welcomed. When Aamir Khan announced separation from his second wife Kiran Rao, fans were left shocked. Similarly, there are some other names whose separation took a nasty turn. Take a look at the celebrity couples who called it quits in 2021.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao:

The couple announced their separation in a joint statement in July 2021, ending their 15-year-old marriage. The statement reads, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.” The duo had announced the birth of their son Azad in 2011.

Kirti Kulhari- Saahil Sehgal

The actress announced that she is separating from her husband of five years Saahil Sehgal. The Mission Mangal actress shared a heartfelt note along with her announcement. Kirti and Saahil tied the knot in 2016. In the note, she had written, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about. And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS."

Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar:

On August 03, Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar had filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment, and financial violence against her husband Honey Singh. As per reports, she has filed a plea at a Delhi Court under the 'Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act'. Renowned rapper took to his social media account to issue a long statement. The singer had claimed that he was "deeply distressed by the false allegations levied against him". The statement by Honey Singh read, "I am deeply pained and distress, she has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law.”

Shikhar Dhawan-Aesha Mukerji:

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerji ended their eight years of marriage. Aesha Mukerji, in an Instagram post, had written that she is now a two-time divorcee. The two had got married in 2012 and have a son, Zoravar. Aesha Mukerji hails from Melbourne and used to be an amateur boxer.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya:

Popular as Chay-Sam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced separation from her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya in October 2021. The pair married in 2017 and always looked adorable together. They both have mutually separated, but continue to respect each other.

