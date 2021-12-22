Year Ender 2021: Kajol’s Tribhanga to Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Chhorii; A quick look at female oriented films

Bollywood buffs, this year witnessed many hit films and powerful performances by their favourite stars. From Sardar Udham to Shershaah, 2021 films not only touched the hearts of the audience but also managed to impress the critics. This year, Bollywood also gave us many female-oriented movies with strong social messages. Kajol’s Tribhanga to Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Chhorii to Vidya Balan’s Sherni, these movies depicted the evolution of the film industry and how women are taking over the center stage. As 2021 is nearing an end, we bring you a list of films led by strong female actors.

Saina

Amole Gupte directorial ‘Saina’ is the biopic of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The story narrates her journey from Haryana to ranking number 1 on the world stage in the sport. The hit film featured Parineeti in the titular role. The film was released on March 26, 2021.

Chhorii

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii is a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi (2017). The film sent a chill down the audience's spines. Nushrratt received appreciation for her performance from both fans as well as critics. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film was released on November 26, 2021.

Sherni

Vidya Balan essayed the role of a forest officer trying to resolve man-animal conflicts in Sherni. The film's trailer alone garnered over 18 million views and fans were amazed to see Vidya in a never-seen-before avatar left many intrigued. Directed by Amit Masurkar, the movie shows how she has to make her way in a man’s world. The film was released on June 18, 2021.

Mimi

Kriti Sanon’s Mimi revolved around the social taboo of surrogacy. The film won several hearts and it is touted to be her career's best film to date. Mimi even became the highest-rated women-centric film and number 1 Hindi movie of 2021 on IMDb.

Tribhanga

A unique story with an incredible star cast, Tribhanga is a three-generational story of headstrong women wanting to live their lives on their own terms. The beautiful storyline features Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. Rashmi Rocket

The sports drama featured Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The actress is shown as a small-town girl who aspires to be an athlete. Taapsee’s performance in the movie was much appreciated by viewers. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the sports drama also featured Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli.