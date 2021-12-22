Year Ender 2021: Kareena-Saif's son Jeh’s birth to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina’s wedding; Here are the newsmakers

The year 2021 is in its last leg and it has been quite a difficult year for everyone. The second wave of COVID 19 went on to claim millions of lives and took a toll on the entertainment industry as well. Apart from the second wave of COVID 19, several things in the tinselvile had also managed to keep us on our toes. After facing months of lockdown owing to the pandemic, the showbiz world has been gradually coming back on track now.

Not just we have been witnessing grand weddings, but theatres have also opened up and the big releases are seen spreading their magic on the big screen, along with losing some members from the fraternity and welcoming new star kids. Needless to say, a lot has happened in the entertainment industry this year. And while 2021 is about to end in less than 10 days, here’s a look at the big newsmakers of the year that made the headlines.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome their first child

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been married since 2017, went on to welcome their first child this year. The couple became proud parents of a baby girl named Vamika. Introducing the little munchkin got the world, Anushka wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy”.

Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan, who has been dating Natasha Dalal for a while now, broke a million hearts when he tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart on January 24. It was a hush hush wedding in Alibaug which was attended by the couple’s respective family and close friends.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan become proud parents of baby boy

Kareena and Saif, who have been proud parents of son Taimur Ali Khan, welcomed their second child together in February this year. The couple was blessed with a baby boy and they had named him Jeh. Bebo, who has been quite active on social media, is often seen sharing adorable pics of the little munchkin on social media.

Aamir Khan quits social media on his birthday

Aamir Khan has a knack for surprising his audience. However, this year, Aamir left everyone shocked as he announced his exit from social media. This happened on his 56th birthday wherein he had expressed his gratitude towards the fans for their love. Releasing a statement, he said, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active any way I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always, a”.

Amitabh Bachchan steps in for Rishi Kapoor in the Hindi adaptation of ‘The Intern’

Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise in 2020 came as a jolt to the industry. While the fans have been missing his presence on the big screen, there were speculations about who will be replacing him in the Bollywood remake of The Intern which features Deepika Padukone in the lead. However, the makers had put the speculations to rest as Amitabh Bachchan was roped in to step into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes for the movie.

Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar in a hush hush wedding

Yami Gautam is an actress who is known to be reserved for her personal life. However, this year, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress made her way to the headlines after she married filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The couple made the big announcement on social media as they shared their wedding pics which were captioned as, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya”.

Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98

In what came as one of the most shocking news, legendary actor Dilip Kumar had breathed his last on July 7 this year marking an end to an era of Indian cinema. Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle, which was being managed by a family friend Faisal Farooqui, also confirmed the actor's demise. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," Farooqui tweeted.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce their separation

Aamir Khan once again to the nation by surprise after he announced his separation from his wife Kiran Rao after 15 years of marriage. The duo confirmed the same in a statement. “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir.”

Mumbai Police arrested Raj Kundra in a pornography case

In a shocking series of incidents, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in an alleged pornography case. Talking about the case, the Mumbai Police Commissioner released a statement and said, “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this”. While the case took several turns, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Panday were seen making severe allegations against the business. However, after being in the jail for two months, Raj Kundra got his bail in the case. He had also released a statement saying he had never indulged in production or distribution of any pornographic material and the allegations against him are a mere witch hunt.

Rhea Kapoor ties the knot with beau Karan Boolani

After dating each other for Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her beau Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony on August 14. The wedding ceremony took place at Anil Kapoor’s residence and was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. Sharing the pics from her big day, Rhea wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more”.

Sidharth Shukla passes away at the age of 40

In what came as one of the most shocking news of the year, Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a massive heart attack at the age of 40. It was reported that he had breathed his last at his residence and his sudden demise left everyone heartbroken and the social media was abuzz with a tribute to the late actor. In fact, Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, who has been maintaining a low profile post his demise, even released a song as a mark of a tribute to the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested in drugs case

SRK’s son Aryan Khan made the headlines for the most unfortunate reason after he was arrested in a drugs case during a raid conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau at a cruise ship in Mumbai. While the star kid was sent to Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, he was probed by the agency in the matter along with his Whatsapp chats being closely scrutinised. While it was a long battle for Aryan, he got bail in the case after spending 26 days in jail. In fact, as per Aryan’s bail order, no evidence of conspiracy was found against him in the case.

Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhhaa, who have been dating each other for a decade now, tied the knot in a grand wedding in Chandigarh on November 15. The couple made sure the wedding was an intimate affair and Rajkummar and Patralekhaa enjoyed every bit of their wedding ceremonies.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ties a knot

After creating a massive buzz in the town about their love affair, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took their nuptial vows in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. The wedding was attended by family and close friends and went on to become the talk of the town for a while. Ever since then, the couple has been sharing beautiful pics from their wedding ceremonies which are a treat for the fans.

