Year Ender 2021: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif; Couples who made relationship official

The year 2021 has its own share of ups and down. While many of us lost our loved ones, for many the year turned out to be a lucky one as they got a chance to start a new chapter of their respective lives. And this stands true, especially for the showbiz industry. The industry, which is known for not having permanent friends or enemies, often makes it to the headlines for love affairs. This year was no different either as several couples made the heads turn for their growing proximity.

And while Bollywood celebs are known for keeping their relationships under the wraps, this year, some couples made it to the headlines as they made their relationship official. From dropping hints about their love affair to the confession of love on social media, the PDA to a grand wedding, tinselvile witnessed a lot of things in terms of love and relationships which left everyone intrigued. As 2021 is coming to an end in 3 days, here’s a look at a list of celebs who made their relationship official this year.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

The ace cricketer and the Mubakaran actress has been dating each other for a long time. While they have been keeping mum about their love affair all this while, KL Rahul took the social media by a storm as he made the relationship official on Athiya’s birthday this year as he shared a beautiful picture of himself with the actress. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday my heart”. Athiya too replied to the post with a heart and a world emoticon. Later. The couple had also made an appearance together on the premiere of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh

Another couple that took the nation by surprise was Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. The couple, who ensure to keep their love affair under the wraps, made their relationship official on Rakul’s birthday this year with a heartfelt post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Jackky wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my heart”.

Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani

It has been last year only when Vidyut had dropped hints about dating someone. And while fans have been eager to know about his ladylove every since, it was this year when Vidyut made his relationship official with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. In fact, he made the announcement as he popped the question to his lady love in front of Taj Mahal. He also shared a pic of himself and Nandita tied to a harness while holding hand as they climbed the wall together. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.”

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma

The Tennis star and Kim Sharma have been painting the town red for a while now and their social media PDA. While their frequent outings sparked the rumours about their love affair, it was this year when Kim set the social media on fire as she shared mushy posts for Leander.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating each other for a while now. However, it was on his birthday this year when Sussanne confessed his love for Arslan with a heartwarming post. She wrote, “Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless”. To this Arslan Goni replied, “Love You”.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who were rumoured to be dating each other for a while, had put the speculations to rest this year as they tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 9. It was an intimate ceremony that was attended by the couple’s respective families and close friends.