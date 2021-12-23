Year Ender 2021: Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi to Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom; 10 supporting actors who left a mark

When we think about any Bollywood film it is the lead cast that comes to our mind. While the lead pair is known to be the face of the movie, a film is incomplete without the supporting actors who help the main character. Interestingly, while these supporting actors were just known to be side characters initially, the situation has changed drastically over the years. In fact, there have been several movies wherein the supporting characters have managed to leave a great impact on the audience.

Interestingly, as the Indian cinema is growing, each year is coming with new and spectacular movies. Just like every year, 2021 also came with several new movies which managed to leave a mark on the audience. Interestingly, apart from the lead cast, there have been several supporting actors as well who grabbed the limelight this year. So, as 2021 is coming to end, here’s a look at some of the supporting actors who managed to win hearts with their respective performances.

Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi

Pankaj Tripathi played a key role in Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi. He played the role of a taxi driver Bhanu Pratap Pandey who introduced Mimi to the foreign couple who wants her to be a surrogate mother. While Bhanu added to the humour quotient of the story but also emerged as Mimi’s biggest support system during her pregnancy and made sure to always have her back.

Bhagyashree in Thalaivii

Bhagyashereemade her comeback with Kangana Ranaut released Thalaivii. While Kangana played the role of Jayalalithaa in the movie, Bhagyashree was seen playing her mother. The actress, who played the girl next door in her debut movie Maine Pyar Kiya, was seen playing a key role in shaping up Kangana’s character in the movie. The way she supported her daughter to perform better in life and work hard feels relatable to every woman around.

Amruta Subhash in Dhamaka

Amruta, who had won hearts with her performance in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy, played a strong character in Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka. She is seen in the role of a news channel producer and she dished out the perfect boss lady vibes. She was a stern, ambitious and uptight boss who would do beyond limits to cash in the news of the hour for her channel.

Tanvi Azmi in Tribhanga

The National Award Winning actress had won millions of hearts with her performance as Nayantara in the social drama titled as Tribhanga. She appeared to be a strong lady who was known for making liberal choices, her courageous attitude towards life and was a pathbreaker. She was ambitious, career oriented but misunderstood for her bold choices by her own daughter. Tanvi did a great job presenting every emotion of Nayantara to make the audience feel relatable to her.

Vijay Raaz in Sherni

Vijay Raaz is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and he has proved his mettle time and again in the industry. He was seen making heads turn with his impressive performance in Vidya Balan starrer Sherni wherein he played the role of a zoology professor Hassan Noorani. He was Vidya Balan’s biggest supporter in the movie and made sure to have her back as and when needed.

Lara Dutt in Bell Bottom

Lara Dutta has been known as a perfect example of beauty with brains. While she has been a treat to watch on the big screen, this year Lara left everyone stunned with her performance in Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom. Lara was seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie and she had undergone a drastic change with the help of prosthetics and worked hard to get into the skin of the character.

Varun Sharma in Roohi

Varun Sharma, who is known for his perfect comic timings, grabbed the eyeballs with his performance in Janhvi Kapoor starrer horror comedy Roohi. The movie also featured Rajkummar Rao in the lead and his chemistry with Varun was one of the key elements of the movie. Varun was seen adding to the humour quotient for the movie and he was a delight to watch as Lakhan

Meghna Malik in Saina

Meghna Malik is known for her stunning performances and she made sure to keep with this trajectory with her movie Saina. Based on badminton player Saina Nehwal, the sports drama featured Parineeti Chopra in the titular role. While the movie was an interesting watch, Meghna played the role of Saina’s mother Usha and did perfect justice to the role. She turned out to be an inspiration for every mother as she set an example with her determination to help her daughter succeed. The way Meghna got into the skin of the character and adapted the Haryanvi accent was commendable.

Paresh Rawal in Toofaan

Paresh Rawal played the role of Aziz Ali aka Toofan’s (played by Farhan Akhtar) coach in the movie. Marking their first movie together, Paresh Rawal did a great job in Toofan. He was encouraging, motivating and made sure to train Toofan to the best of his capabilities. This isn’t all. He was also seen guiding Toofan during his hard time. In fact, Paresh and Farhan’s chemistry in the movie was also a treat for the audience.

Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson

Neena Gupta is one actress who has been known as a pathbreaker in the industry and it is evident in her career choices as well. She has never shied away from experimenting with her roles. This year Neena was seen playing the role of Sardar in Arjun Kapoor starrer Sardar Ka Grandson. She is bubbly, extrovert and made sure to dish out positive vibes to people around. The actress was indeed a treat to watch as an adorable grandma who is adamant to visit her original home in Pakistan.