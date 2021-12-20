Year Ender 2021: Rani Mukerji to Shilpa Shetty; Celebs who made a comeback to acting & left everyone stunned

This year has been quite challenging for the entertainment industry in more than one way. Not just the second wave of COVID 19 took a toll on normal life, the entertainment industry also faced the brunt. While we lost some of the celebs from the industry to the deadly virus, the showbiz world also struggled to work as the theatres continued to remain shut. As a result, big releases were either pushed to the year end or made their way to the digital platform.

However, despite all the hurdles, life is gradually coming back on track. While theatres have opened up, big releases are back on the big screen. Besides, there has been a significant boom in the OTT platforms as well as the digital medium has been coming up with interesting projects. And while the showbiz industry continues to entertain the audience, this year the entertainment world also witnessed the comeback of several actresses which was indeed a treat for the fans. So, as the year is coming to an end, here’s a look at some of the most talked about comebacks of 2021:

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji, who had married Aditya Chopra in 2014, has become very selective about her work post the birth of her daughter Adira in 2015. In fact, the actress had given just two movies after 2014 – Hichki and Mardaani 2. However, the year 2021 came as a treat for Rani’s fans as the actress not just made a comeback but was also seen reprising her popular role of Vimmi in Bunty Aur Babli 2 which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead.

Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree, who made a blockbuster entry in Bollywood with Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan, had an off and on career in Bollywood. In fact, she had been on a break from Bollywood for over a decade. However, Bhagyashree surprised her fans with a comeback with Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii which was a biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt, who had been a part of movies like Sadak, Sir, Zakhm, Border etc, took a hiatus from acting in 2009. However, after doing a cameo in the 2020 release Sadak 2, Pooja made a full fledged comeback in acting with her digital release with Bombay Begums and her performance was well appreciated by the audience.

Divya Khosla Kumar

After making her big Bollywood debut with the 2004 release Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Divya Khosla Kumar took a break from films and was seen in several music videos. The actress has now returned to films with John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 which marked her first collaboration with the actor.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was one of the most successful actresses of the 90s and it was a treat to watch her on the big screen. While she was seen doing cameos in several movies for over a decade, the actress had forayed into the digital world with Aranyak this year and her web series have opened to decent reviews.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Apne, made a comeback with the 2021 release Hungama 2. While she was seen as special appearances in some songs, the Priyadarshan directorial marked her return to full fledged acting. She was seen sharing the screen with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri in Hungama 2.

