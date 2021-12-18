Year Ender 2021: Tip Tip Barsa to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui; Here are 10 popular remake songs in Bollywood

Bollywood has witnessed a major trend of remakes for a while now. Not just the filmmakers are seen buying the rights of big hits across languages, there has been a trend of remaking iconic numbers as well. After remaking several retro numbers, now the makers have their eyes on Punjabi tracks and the groovy numbers from the 90s. Interestingly, this year, as several big releases saw the light of the day after much delay, several remake songs went on to make it to the chartbusters.

Be it the remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Seeti Maar from Telugu film Duvvarda Jagannadham or the new version of Govinda’s popular track Husn Hai Suhana with Karisma Kapoor, these tracks went on the bag a lot of attention. And while the year is coming to an end in a few days now, here’s a look at some of the popular remake songs in Bollywood that created a lot of buzz in 2021.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Sooryavanshi

If you are a 90’s kid then you might remember Raveena Tandon’s stunning performance in the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the 1994 release Mohra. It is considered to be one of the most talked about tracks from the 90s. Interestingly, the song recently witnessed a remake for Akshay Kumar’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. And this time, it was Katrina Kaif getting into Raveena’s shows and she did a great job. Isn’t it?

Nadiyon Paar from Roohi

This groovy number from Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi which got the nation shaking a leg on its music is also a remake. For the uninitiated, the song was a remake of the popular Punjabi number of the same name by Shamur.

Sakhiyan 2.0 from Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s pair in Bell Bottom came as a breath of fresh air for the audience. And while it was a treat to watch them on screen, their song Sakhiyan 2.0 went on to grab a lot of eyeballs. To note, this song was a remake of Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar’s popular track Sakhiyan which was a massive hit among the audience.

Jee Ni Karda from Sardar Ka Grandson

This groovy track from Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson was sung by Jass Manak, Nikhita Gandhi and Manak-E. While the song makes you want to hit the dance floor instantly, it is a remake of the 2012 track Dhoor by Manak-E.

O Yaara Dil Lagana from Sanak

Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra’s Sanak not just made the headlines for its interesting storyline, but also for its music. Amid this, its song O Yaara Dil Lagana came as a breath of fresh air for the listeners and served as yet another pool song. Interestingly, the song was the remake of the song O Yaara Dil Lagana from Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar starrer Agni Sakshi.

Seeti Maar from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan and Disha Patani made the headlines when they grooved to Seeti Maar in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But did you know it was a remake of the popular Telugu track Seeti Maar featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde from Duvvada Jagannadham.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Who hasn’t grooved to Jassi Sidhu’s popular track Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui? This has probably been one of the most played Punjabi numbers. Interestingly, Abhishek Kapoor recently made a movie with the same title featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor and the title track of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was the remake of Jassi Sidhu’s peppy number.

Na Jaa from Sooryavanshi

Another remake of a Punjabi song on the list. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Na Jaa from Sooryavanshi was a remake of Pav Dharia’s Na Ja which was released in 2017.

Tenu Lehenga from Satyameva Jayate 2

Jass Manak’s Lehenga was undoubtedly a catchy number that had made to the charts in no time. The song was remade by Jass Manak and Zara Khan for John Abraham and Diviya Khosla Kumar’s Satyameva Jayate 2.

Aila Re Aila from Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar’s cop drama Sooryavanshi had a third recreated song which happens to be Aila Re Aila. To note, the song happens to be a remake of Aila Re Aila featuring Akshay Kumar from his 2010 release Khatta Meetha. Interestingly, both the songs were sung by Daler Mehendi.

