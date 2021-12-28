Year Ender 2021: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, couples who prove its P for PDA

PDA or public display of affection is often loved when Bollywood couples indulge in it in cute ways. And, needless to say, who doesn't love, love? Well, the year 2021 has been full of love-filled moments in the lives of our favourite couples and most of them have been a display of their affection on social media for each other. As the year 2021 is coming to an end, we are here with 5 much-in-love B-town couples who were all about 'Ishq and Pyaar' on social media. From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, here are 5 celeb couples who won hearts with PDA.

1. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

While the world hadn't seen a glimpse of this couple together before they finally said 'I Do' and tied the knot on December 9, 2021, their adorable PDA in the wedding photos didn't go unnoticed. Going down on one knee with flowers in front of everyone for Katrina, Vicky proved that he is head over heels in love with the gorgeous star. Katrina too smothered Vicky with love during their Haldi ceremony and the photos just showcased how much love they had for each other. And finally, their Christmas hug, the most adorable form of PDA, Vicky set the internet on fire with the perfect celebratory wish when he embraced Katrina and called her 'Meri' Christmas.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

If there is one couple who owned social media in terms of going all out with PDA, it was Ranveer and Deepika. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, continued to dole out relationship goals for their fans with each of their posts on social media. Not just this, even at events, Deepika and Ranveer set the red carpet on fire and recently, at the 83 premiere, their kiss and hug is a classic proof that they believe in 'Khullam Khula Pyaar'. The occasional commenting on Deepika's stunning photos by Ranveer just is yet another mushy PDA moment we couldn't ignore this year. And, their fun reels following the trending challenges on Instagram, just added the fun element in their love-filled display of affection.

3. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Well, what do we say about this adorable couple? Anushka and Virat have been setting couple goals right from the very beginning. They have been married for over 4 years now and their love certainly has multiplied manifold. Proof of it is seen in how Anushka often turns Virat's cheerleader. From backing him up in distressful times to showering him with praise when he nails it on the field, Anushka proved yet again this year that love is not just about mushy moments but also about being there as a rock. Virat too, didn't shy away from showering love on his wife openly and his heartening photos along with sweet captions just scream love. On their anniversary, Virushka took the PDA by a notch and dropped the cutest photos with each other and daughter Vamika and showed the world that when you have the right partner, nothing else is needed.

4. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The couple, whose one half is away from social media, Ranbir and Alia too managed to tug at the hearts of netizens with their PDA this year. While on social media, Alia's occasional posts featuring Ranbir were filled with nothing but love, offline when they stepped out together, it was the Shamshera actor who stole the show with his protective side towards his ladylove. From shielding Alia from the mob of paps at Jodhpur airport to walking hand in hand with her after dinner, Ranbir certainly showed the world that he's totally in love with Alia. The Raazi actress also painted social media red with love when she dropped the sweetest birthday photo with Ranbir while enjoying the sunset in Jodhpur. She even lit the gram on fire on Diwali as she surprised everyone with a beautiful photo with Ranbir. Well, they may have been guarded about their love, but at the Brahmastra event, both Ranbir and Alia showed the world how it's P for PDA for them!

5. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Oh, the stylish and cool couple of BTown, Arjun and Malaika are the ones who ensure that their PDA is filled with all kinds of fun. From Arjun cheekily asking Malaika for credits as the photographer to the gorgeous lady poking fun at the Gunday star, their love-filled social media affection has been the talk of the town all year round. The cherry on the top was the Maldives vacay that the couple took together and their stunning photos from the trip certainly kept netizens busy in gushing over their romance. Not just this, the way Arjun wished his ladylove Malaika on her 48th birthday, filled many hearts with love and eyes with happy tears. The diva also wasn't far behind this year in showing the world how much Arjun means to her. On the actor's birthday, Malaika declared with all heart that Arjun was her sunshine with a beautiful photo. Ah! The internet certainly went into a meltdown.

