Year Ender 2023: 12th Fail to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; Small-budget films that performed surprisingly well

While it is true that making good films costs a lot of money, if the story is right, the same impact can be delivered on a smaller budget. This year saw a slew of releases from big production houses that became commercial success stories. Among them were movies that were made on comparatively smaller budgets but raked in huge box office collections along with viewer appreciation. The success of these films can be attributed to strong acting performances from the cast and an engaging plot. Let’s look at six small-budget films that performed surprisingly well at the box office!

Small-budget Bollywood films of 2023 that found a wide audience

1. 12th Fail

12th Fail is inspired by the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who, despite all the challenges, becomes an IPS officer. The story is based on the book 12th Fail by Anurag Pathak and is produced, directed, and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Vikrant Massey plays Manoj and his performance has been applauded by fans and critics alike. Despite being made on a budget of approximately Rs 20 crore, 12th Fail was a commercial success and has been submitted for the Oscars as an independent entry.

2. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer revolves around the story of a couple living in a joint family. Fed up with not being able to get any privacy, they come up with a ploy to stage a divorce and get separate housing under the Indian government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Their scam leads to a comedy of errors and makes for an entertaining watch. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was made on a budget of around Rs 40 crore and reportedly earned Rs 116 crore worldwide.

Advertisement

3. Fukrey 3

The third movie in the successful Fukrey franchise was loved by audiences. Made on a budget of about Rs 60 crores, Fukrey 3 was able to rake in approximately Rs 116 crore worldwide. The renowned characters played by Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manjot Singh make a comeback for yet another crazy adventure.

4. The Kerala Story

Sudipto Sen's film The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, emerged as a superhit despite being made on a small budget of an estimated Rs 20 crore. The film also features Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani, and it was released theatrically in May this year.

5. Dream Girl 2

Apart from these films, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2 also deserves a mention in the list. The film is estimated to have been made with a budget of approximately Rs 60 crore. The film emerged as a hit and reportedly earned Rs 140 crore worldwide. Dream Girl 2 follows in the footsteps of its prequel and is a laughter riot throughout.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2023: Triptii Dimri to Sanjay Dutt; 7 Bollywood actors who made huge impact despite less screentime