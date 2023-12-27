Year Ender 2023: Triptii Dimri to Sanjay Dutt; 7 Bollywood actors who made huge impact despite less screentime

This year we saw several Bollywood movies impress cinephiles and multiple actors make a blockbuster comeback. However, some were successful in impressing the audience despite their minuscule roles and less screen time, leaving us wanting more. Take a look at the actors who made a huge impact despite less time on the big screen.

Bollywood actors who deserve more screentime

1. Bobby Deol in Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal took over the big screen by storm. While Ranbir Kapoor did justice to his role as the headliner, people also showered love on Bobby Deol who played the anti-hero in the movies. Towards the end of the movie, his action-packed confrontation with Ranbir made everyone's jaws drop. Despite his limited screen time, Deol's character Abrar was appreciated so much that people demanded a spin-off of it.

2. Churni Ganguly in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, touched upon several social stereotypes. The characters were also perfectly cast. Among them was actress Churni Ganguly, who played the role of the female lead Rani's mother Anjali Chatterjee. The way she gives a female perspective to Rocky Randhawa, leading him to eventually take a stand for the females in his house is laudable. Her portrayal of the misogyny fighting English professor, not afraid to accept her mistakes, says so much of her character.

Advertisement

3. Gajraj Rao in Satyaprem Ki Katha

If you come to think of it, no one could have aced the role of the Gujarati father Narayan to Kartik Aaryan’s character Sattu other than Gajraj Rao. Without saying too much, the actor succeeds in highlighting a social stigma that made us wish to see more of him in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

4. Shahana Goswami in Zwigato

Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das told an important story through her drama film Zwigato. Even though the film didn’t do great at the box office, it was positively received by critics and cinephiles alike. While lead actor Kapil Sharma gave an impactful performance, Shahana Goswami, who plays the role of his wife Pratima Mahto is definitely worth some brownie points for adding flavor to the film.

5. Sanjay Dutt in Jawan

The response to Deepika Padukone on her special dual appearance in Jawan as Aishwarya Rathore and as Azad’s mother has been overwhelming. But when fans saw Sanjay Dutt as STF officer Madhavan Naik at the conclusion of the movie, they jumped with joy. With his wit and humor, he kept the audience entertained who wanted him to stay a little longer.

6. Triptii Dimri in Animal

Triptii Dimri’s portrayal of Zoya in Animal was highly appreciated. In the limited time she entertained the audience, the actress became the national crush of the country. Many felt that her dues were finally paid with the action-thriller movie.

7. Kalki Koechlin in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kalki Koechlin ate and left no crumbs with her supporting role in Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. With her expressive face and eyes that do most of the talking, she aced the role of a photographer who ends up getting emotionally attached to Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi). While she can be seen for a little while, her presence is felt deeply.

Which of these characters impressed you with their talent? Let us know in the comments section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Best Performances 2023 POLL: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to RRKPK's Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt; who impressed you?