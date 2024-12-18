Year Ender 2024: 7 Bollywood directors who left a lasting impact; Stree 2’s Amar Kaushik to Laapataa Ladies’ Kiran Rao

The countdown to the new year has started, and it’s time to look at the best of Bollywood in 2024. Many Hindi movies were released in theaters and on OTT platforms, in which different filmmakers showcased their work. From Stree 2’s Amar Kaushik to Laapataa Ladies’ Kiran Rao, let’s check out the Bollywood directors who left a lasting impact through their movies.

7 Bollywood directors who captivated audiences in 2024:

1. Sriram Raghavan - Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas arrived in theaters earlier this year. Sriram Raghavan, who is known for the suspenseful elements in his films, brought his signature style to this mystery thriller as well. It marked his first collaboration with actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film about two strangers who meet on a Christmas Eve received a lot of acclaim.

2. Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies

The comedy drama Laapataa Ladies certainly won the hearts of the audience in 2024. The film was Kiran Rao’s second directorial after Dhobi Ghat. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, it revolves around two young brides and their journey of self-discovery. Laapataa Ladies even became India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025.

3. Vikas Bahl - Shaitaan

Vikas Bahl’s Shaitaan was another impressive movie this year. The supernatural horror thriller featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika was appreciated by the critics and the audience alike. The film follows a family that is distressed when the daughter is possessed by black magic.

4. Imtiaz Ali - Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali came back with a bang with his movie Amar Singh Chamkila. The biographical drama is based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh. Parineeti Chopra played the role of his singer-wife, Amarjot Kaur. The Netflix film received a lot of praise for its direction, performances, and music.

5. Aditya Sarpotdar - Munjya

The horror comedy genre ruled the year 2024, and among the successful ventures was Munjya. The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial inspired by Indian folklore is part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film stars Sharvari and Abhay Verma in key roles along with Mona Singh and Sathyaraj. It entertained the audience in cinemas and emerged a success at the box office.

6. Amar Kaushik - Stree 2

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is the sequel of the 2018 movie Stree. Viewers flocked to the theaters in large numbers to watch the Amar Kaushik film, and it provided them with a lot of entertainment. The film became a massive hit at the box office. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi reprised their roles. This time, the gang had to save the town of Chanderi from a new villain, Sarkata.

7. Hansal Mehta - The Buckingham Murders

Hansal Mehta directed the highly acclaimed movie The Buckingham Murders, which was released in theaters in 2024. The crime thriller stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role as detective Jas Bhamra. She investigates the case of a missing child. Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain are also part of the cast. The film received positive reviews.

Which Bollywood director impressed you the most this year?

