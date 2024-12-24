Year Ender 2024: 7 Bollywood sequel movies that captivated audiences; Stree 2 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Sequels and franchises have surely been the flavor in the film industry over the past year. New installments of many popular Hindi movie series’ were released in 2024. In this piece, let’s take a look at the Bollywood sequel movies, both theatrical and OTT, that managed to captivate the audiences this year.

7 Bollywood sequel movies that were released in 2024:

1. Stree 2

The horror comedy Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 movie Stree. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi reprised their roles from the previous part. In the film directed by Amar Kaushik, the gang had to deal with a headless monster, Sarkata, who was behind the disappearances of the women in Chanderi. Stree 2 is one of the biggest hits of the year.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was headlined by Kartik Aaryan along with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. It is the third installment of the popular franchise after Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the film, Rooh Baba had to face two Manjulikas this time. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was directed by Anees Bazmee. It received a lot of love from the viewers.

3. Singham Again

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was released on Diwali, clashed at the box office with another famous franchise film—Singham Again. The stellar cast of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film included Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. In the film filled with Ramayana references, Bajirao Singham had to save his wife from a terrorist.

Advertisement

4. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is the sequel to the OTT romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba (2021). Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey returned as Rani and Rishu, while Sunny Kaushal joined the cast as Abhimanyu. The film was helmed by director Jayprad Desai. In Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Rani and Rishu are still on the run from the police. The movie is filled with twists and turns.

5. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is an anthology film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. Starring Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, Abhinav Singh, and Swaroopa Ghosh, the film explores the themes of love, lust, and betrayal in a digital world. The movie is a sequel to the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

6. Kaagaz 2

Kaagaz 2 is the story of a man who loses his daughter and decides to fight for justice. The film starring Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra, and others was a spiritual sequel to the 2021 movie Kaagaz. It was directed by VK Prakash.

Advertisement

7. Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout

The mystery thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout is the sequel to Silence... Can You Hear It? (2021). Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, and Parul Gulati starred in key roles. In the film directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, ACP Avinash Verma and his team investigate a mass shootout.

The upcoming year also promises a lot of sequels with titles like Jolly LLB 3, Raid 2, Housefull 5, War 2, and more lined up for release. Which Bollywood sequel movie impressed you the most this year, and which one are you looking forward to in 2025?

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: 7 Bollywood directors who left a lasting impact; Stree 2’s Amar Kaushik to Laapataa Ladies’ Kiran Rao