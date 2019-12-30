Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019

Here are the top five on - screen Bollywood jodis of 2019 whose wonderful chemistry have left all of us amazed. Check out the entire list here.

The year 2019 has been quite amazing for Bollywood as it has witnessed some wonderful pairings on the big screen. The eye – catching chemistry of all these jodis has been one of the main reasons behind their movies being super hits! Right from and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh to and in Gully Boy, we have seen a lot of fresh on - screen pairs this year. Here’s a list of the top 5 fresh on - screen Bollywood jodis of 2019:

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Gully Boy has been one of the most popular and talked – about movies of the year 2019. The movie witnessed the collaboration of two of the most incredible and talented actors of the Bollywood film industry – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. As expected, their fresh on – screen chemistry did wonders and added further weightage to the movie. The cute love story of Murad Ahmed and Safeena Firdausi was able to win the hearts of the audiences in this Zoya Akhtar directorial. Even the film critics could not stop themselves from praising the on – screen couple for being devastatingly good in the movie.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani

One of the most anticipated movies of this year, Kabir Singh witnessed the coming together of yet another fresh on – screen Jodi, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Although the two of them had already mesmerized everyone with their sizzling chemistry in the music video ‘Urvashi,’ people got to see something very different in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh. While Shahid’s character as Kabir Singh was quite aggressive, Kiara’s character as Preeti, on the other hand, was meek and calm.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

The King of monologues, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were the surprise package of this year. The two of them gave a stellar performance in Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi. They aptly portrayed the role of a lovely couple who are forced to hide from their own family members for being in a live – in relationship. People definitely loved this fresh on – screen pair of Kartik aka Guddu Shukla and Kriti aka Rashmi Trivedi as a result of which the movie was a super hit!

Sushant Singh Rajput and

There were a few movies released this year which literally won the hearts of the audiences, courtesy their amazing realistic storylines. One such movie happens to be Chhichhore. Most importantly, we got see yet another fresh on – screen Jodi in the form of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor. They have aptly portrayed the cute college romance of the 1990s through their characters Anirudh and Maya and we would definitely love to see more of them in the future!

and Tara Sutaria

After numerous speculations and rumors about dating each other, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria finally came together for Marjaavaan. And needless to say, their chemistry did wonders and they definitely make for one good – looking Bollywood couple. Despite playing contrasting characters in the movie, Sidharth and Tara were still able to convey the innocence and purity of love which is definitely commendable

Credits :Pinkvilla

