That Year This Month: From Kalank to The Tashkent Files, Bollywood releases that got us excited in April 2019

Amid the ongoing lockdown and no Bollywood release this month, here is a look at the Bollywood releases which had hit the screens in April 2019.

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken over the country and India is fighting an intense battle against this deadly virus. While the coronavirus positive cases are on a rapid increase, the life across the nation have taken a massive toll. After all, the fast running lives of the cities have come to a halt. Not only a majority of the country’s population is bound to be in home quarantine, but even the showbiz industry also has its shutter down at the moment as all the shootings and media events have been suspended in wake of the ongoing health scare.

In fact, with the lockdown been imposed across India to curtail the spread of the highly contagious virus, all the theatres have been shut down following which the movie releases have been postponed as of now. Yes! You read that right. There are no Bollywood releases in April 2020. But as we are homebound these days, it does allow us to walk down the memory lane and take a look at the Bollywood releases which hit the silver screens in April last year.

Romeo Akbar Walter

Starring John Abraham, , Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher in key roles, Romeo Akbar Walter was an action thriller which revolves around on undercover agent of India who has been appointed in Pakistan. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, the movie was released on April 5, 2019, and it did come with some interesting twists. However, Romeo Akbar Walter failed to leave an impact on the audience and made a lifetime collection of Rs 38.8 crore.

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai

This Soumitra Ranade directorial came with an interesting ensemble of cast including Manav Kaul, Nandita Das and Saurabh Shukla and was released on April 12, 2019. Interestingly, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai is inspired by Saeed Mirza’s 1980 cult classic of the same name and take you back to the post-emergency era. While Naseeruddin Shah played the role of Albert in the original crime thriller, Manav filled his shoes in the new age movie which deals epitomizes the anger of a common man during the political, social and cultural breakdown.

The Tashkent Files

Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Tripathi, Pallavi Joshi and Mandira Bedi, The Tashkent Files is a conspiracy thriller which revolves around the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie was released on April 12, 2019, and witnessed a box office clash with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai. The Tashkent Files talks about Shastri’s Tashkent agreement which had ended the 1965’s Indo-Pak War and his mysterious death a day after he signed the agreement.

Kalank

This directorial was one of the most anticipated movies of 2019 and had hit the screens on April 17. After all, it came with an interesting cast of Sanjay Dutt, , , , Aditya Roy Kapur and . Set in the pre-independence era of the 1940s, Kalank revolved around some turbulent relationships and eternal love. And while all eyes were on this much talked about movie, Kalank, unfortunately, to create a spark at the box office and tanked with a lifetime collection of Rs 80 crore.

