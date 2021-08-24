Years after ban, Pakistani actors to return to Indian cinema in the Punjabi film ‘Chal Mera Putt 2’: Report

A leading daily has reported that the upcoming Punjabi film, ‘Chal Mera Putt 2’ will star 5 Pakistani actors: Zafri Khan, Iftikhar Thakur, Nasir Chinyoti, Rubi Anam, and Akram Udas. The film, scheduled to be released this week, was shot in the UK. Speaking about this decision, the producer said that they wanted to ‘creatively justify the film.’

It has been years since Pakistani artists were banned from working in Bollywood. While the film fraternity had been obliging and showing solidarity with the decision by not casting any Pakistani actor in their films, looks like things are about to change. According to a report in News18, the Punjabi film ‘Chal Mera Putt 2’ will feature 5 Pakistani actors in it. Speaking about this decision with News18, producer Munish Sahani said, “There is no particular reason to cast Pakistani actors. We have shot the film in the United Kingdom and the project required them. If I want to give international exposure to the film, I have to consider territories where the reach of Indian actors is limited.”

When asked if Pakistani actors have more reach than Indian actors, Sahani replied that he wasn’t talking about Indian actors, but Punjabi actors. He also pointed out that in the past, many Indian actors had essayed the role of Pakistani characters. Replying to this, the producer said that it was not necessary to cast Pakistani actors but that the film had certain characters that needed to be justified. He said," When you will watch the film, you will know about the casting decision."

Sahani further added that the decision to cast Pakistani actors was for creative justification. “Punjabi films don’t have the reach which Hindi films have. All Punjabi films don’t work when they are released abroad. We just wanted to creatively justify the film and that’s the reason we took Pakistani actors,” he shared.

