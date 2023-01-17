Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma flaunts her baby bump as she announces her 2nd pregnancy

Actress Evelyn Sharma, who is quite active on social media, is all set to welcome her second baby soon. She got married to Tushaan Bhindi in June 2021 in Australia. Soon after their wedding, the couple announced their first pregnancy. In November 2021, the actress welcomed her first baby girl Ava. Now, on Tuesday morning, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress took to social media to announce her second pregnancy. Evelyn Sharma is expecting her second baby

Mommy-to-be Evelyn took to her Instagram handle and dropped gorgeous pictures of herself while flaunting her baby bump. In the pictures, she is seen sporting a black crop top and trousers. She kept one hand on her bump and flashed her million-dollar smile. Along with the pictures, she penned a sweet note that read, "Can’t wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby #2 is on the way! #babybhindi #babynumber2 #anotherone #evelynsharma #growingourfamily #familyiseverything #love." Have a look:

Celebs and fans react to Evelyn Sharma's good news Soon after she shared the post, her fans and friends from the industry were seen showering her with love and warm wishes. Neha Dhupia commented, "Many congratulations. twice the love and fun." Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Awwwww Congratulations my love." Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Congratulations to you my dearest. such great news." Lisa Haydon, who is also enjoying motherhood with her three babies, commented, "Congrats Evelyn. Beautiful news." Fans were seen dropping red heart emojis. Evelyn Sharma's special moments with her daughter Ava Recently, the actress shared a video on her handle that featured adorable throwback moments of her, Tushaan and Ava. She called 2022 the 'best year ever'. From her vacay with her husband to Ava's playtime, the featured videos were all things cute. Along with it, she wrote, "My heart is so full. thank you for the happiest year of my life. #grateful #momlife #bestyearever #recap2022 #family #lovematters."

Work front After appearing in hit films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Evelyn made her last appearance in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho in 2019. Post that, she went to Australia and got married to the love of her life. While speaking to Bombay Times earlier, she talked about how the pandemic played a spoilsport as they had to postpone their wedding. She said, "In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves; we wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. It was time to make our love and commitment official to the world."

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani costar Evelyn wishes him ‘life filled with love’ with Alia Bhatt