Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma welcomes baby girl; Shares FIRST PHOTO & name

Good news for the fans of yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma. She and her husband Tushaan Bhindi have welcomed their first child together. The couple has shared the news on the social platform. And they have also shared the first look of their little munchkin along with the name. She is named Ava Rania Bhindi. Evelyn’s daughter was born on November 12 and today she took to her Instagram handle to share the happy news with her fans.

The actor shared the first photo of her daughter and wrote, “The most important role of my life..#mommy to @avabhindi”. Evelyn is an ardent social media user and loves sharing happy news and details about her life with her fans. The actress is seen embracing her newborn daughter, who is safely wrapped around her. As soon as she shared the news, celebrities started wishing to her. Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Congratulations to you my dearest.” Actress Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Congratulation Evelyn.”

Actress Elli Avrram commented, "My angel!!!! Ava so so happy for you my Ev and you’re such a pretty mommy." In fact, fans also wished her congratulations along with heart emojis in the

comment section.

Take a look at the post here:

It is worth mentioning here that on May 15, 2021, Evelyn tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane, Australia and it was in June when she shared photos from her magical white wedding. On the work front, Evelyn has been a part of several Bollywood films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ishqedarriyaan, and Saaho.

