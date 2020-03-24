Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani CLIMAX 2.0: Naina being with Bunny or dumping him, how would you like the film to end?

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin is special for many of us. However, if given a chance, what would you like Naina to do in the end? Tell us in the comments section below!

Among the several films that have released in Bollywood in the past, the 2013 , , Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is surely a special flick for many. The story of 4 friends, Naina, Bunny aka Kabir, Avi aka Avinash and Aditi entertained all of us back in 2013 and continues to do so even now. While Deepika as Naina won hearts with a shyness, Ranbir as Bunny impressed us with his coolness and swag.

While Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s plot revolves around 4 friends, it is centered around Naina and Bunny’s story. How Bunny brings out the fun side of the shy and nerdy Naina and then makes her fall in love with him, had all of us rooting for them to be a couple on the screen. There could have been hundreds of different endings for Bunny and Naina in the film, but director Ayan Mukerji chose to stick to where the two landed up together happily ever after. Naina’s chance meeting with Bunny, Avi and Aditi on the train to Manali and then hanging out together with them brought her closer to Kabir. From trying to wake up a sleeping Aditi by singing ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ to dancing and having fun on Balam Pichkari, Bunny and Naina’s sweet friendship had us all cheering for them.

However, Bunny never wanted to settle down and desired to travel the world and that is one thing that stops Naina from declaring her feelings to him. After enjoying Holi together when Naina learns that Bunny is all set to take his dream job and travel the world, she decides to walk away from him and keep her feelings to herself. We’re sure many of you must have held back tears seeing Naina walk away from Bunny on knowing about his dreams. However, as luck and of course the director Ayan Mukerji would have it, Naina meets Bunny years later at Aditi's wedding and once again, the two relive the fun times of their Manali trip. But, by this time, we all in the theatres knew that once again, Naina would have her heart broken and wanted to stop her from getting close to him again. Or some may even want her to confess her feelings to him as Bunny too deep down cared for her. But, as the story moves one, we see how it unfolds.

Check out Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Scenes between Bunny and Naina:

However, Naina holds back from opening up to Bunny as this time she is seeing someone else and Bunny is unaware of it. He is shocked to see how the ‘Chashmish’ Naina has transformed into a beautiful and strong doctor and hence, starts flirting with her. But, still he continues to ignore his feelings for her and Naina too resists his advances as she doesn’t want her heart to be broken again. However, when he sees Rana Daggubatti aka Vikram with Naina, he loses his calm and wants her to send the other guy away. For the first time, Bunny feels jealous of seeing another guy with Naina and this leaves him agitated. Naina lashes out at him for his kiddish antics but eventually, they kiss each other and silently acknowledge their love. But, as none of them want to give up their life for the other, they decide to walk away. Bunny leaves Udaipur on Aditi’s wedding night and Naina is left heartbroken again.

However, the Udaipur trip leaves Bunny with the realization that he wants to travel the world but with the one he loves and on New Year’s Eve, he returns to Naina and proposes to her. Naina hesitates and tries to reason with him. But Bunny convinces her that he wants to live his dream with her. Hence, the story ends with Naina and Bunny being together. However, there are several movie buffs who would argue that Bunny treated Naina as a second option and that he would later come to regret his decision of being with her and being saddled with the responsibility. Others may agree with the end and would want Naina and Bunny to have their happily ever after. Now, Pinkvilla gives you a chance to share with us your take on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s end. Tell us how you would want Bunny and Naina’s story to end. Would you like Naina to be with Bunny and travel the world? Or would you want her to dump him and live her own life as a doctor and be with someone who could respect her profession as well? Tell us your take on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s end in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More