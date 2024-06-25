Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Deleted Scene: Deepika Padukone's Naina comforts Aditi during Manali trek; know what led to her breakdown

It's been more than a decade since Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in cinemas and proved to be a huge critical and commercial success. Ever since the film's fan following has grown because its story has grown like a fine wine in the minds of the audience.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's chemistry is one of the biggest reasons people love the film. However, the relationship between Aditi and Avi, played by Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, also adds depth to the story.

A deleted scene from YJHD featuring Deepika, Kalki, and Aditya, which features Aditi breaking down to see Avi flirting with another girl, still lives in our hearts rent-free.

The deleted scene from Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani shows Avi, played by Aditya Roy Kapur, flirting with a girl during their Manali trek while Deepika Padukone's Naina and Kalki Koechlin's Aditi look at them. Naina notices that Aditi is upset to see Avi flirting with another girl, but before she can say something, Aditi leaves.

Naina follows a heartbroken Aditi and notices her frustration over what she just saw. Without saying much, she just stands there for her friend. When Aditi breaks down, she lends her shoulder and gives her a much-needed power hug. The emotional scene beautifully describes the importance of a good friend when you go through a heartbreak. The performances of Deepika and Kalki make the scene even more impactful. Take a look:

More about Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani was one of the top grossers of 2013. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Farooq Sheikh, and Tanvi Azmi, among others, continues to be recognized as one of the best romantic comedies of Bollywood.

The music of the film was also a massive hit, with chartbusters like Badtameez Dil, Dilliwali Girlfriend, and Balam Pichkari continuing to be the top choices for every party. Soft songs like Kabira, Ilahi, and Subhanallah still rule the playlists of many music lovers. A rare music album whose every song managed to impress the audience.

