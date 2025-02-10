Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Kunaal Roy Kapur reveals real reason why his Taran spoiled Aditya Roy Kapur aka Avi's suit in a scene

Is there anyone who hasn’t seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? The cult film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur holds a special place in everyone’s heart. The film also features a guest appearance by Kunaal Roy Kapur, who shares a scene with his real-life brother, Aditya Roy Kapur, in which he deliberately ruins his suit. Did you know he did that on purpose?

Yes, you heard that right! We’re talking about the scene where Kunaal Roy Kapur’s character, Taran, jumps into a pool to find his wedding ring. Upon seeing Aditya Roy Kapur ’s character, Avi, he rushes to hug him, soaking his suit in the process. In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Kunaal revealed the real reason behind this moment.

During the interview, while answering a fan's question, "Aditya bhai ka suit kyun kharab kiya?", Kunaal Roy Kapur shared that many people don’t realize they are brothers. Speaking about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani , the actor explained that this was the first and only time he shared screen space with Aditya. “We have never shared screen space before or after this. So, that was the perfect occasion to spoil his suit,” said Kunaal.

Well, now whenever you watch this scene, it’s bound to hit you differently! The Ayan Mukerji directorial was recently re-released in theaters after 11 years, and the overwhelming reaction from fans proves just how special the film remains for many.

In another interview with India Today, Kunaal Roy Kapur spoke about the social media fandom his character, Taran, has gained over the years. He humbly refused to take credit for its popularity and instead attributed it to the writer and filmmaker.