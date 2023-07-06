Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star Evelyn Sharma welcomes second child; REVEALS baby boy’s name, shares adorable pic

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma gave birth to her second child recently. The actress shared a post on Instagram on Thursday, announcing that she has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tushaan Bhindi. Evelyn, who announced her second pregnancy in January, dropped an adorable selfie with her newborn baby on Thursday, revealing her little munchkin’s name.

Evelyn Sharma welcomes her second child with Tushaan Bhindi

On Thursday, Evelyn Sharma took to her Instagram account to post a lovely picture that shows her holding her baby boy close. The joy on Evelyn’s face is unmissable! The picture gives a tiny glimpse of the newborn baby, and in her caption, Evelyn wrote that she feels absolutely amazing after giving birth to her little munchkin. She then introduced her newborn son to the world, and revealed that they have named him ‘Arden’.

“Never thought I could feel this amazing right after giving birth. I’m so happy I could sing from the rooftops! Say hi to our little baby boy Arden #newmom #babyboy #momlife #postpartum #happiness #lovinglife #evelynsharma #ardenbhindi,” she wrote. As soon as Evelyn shared the post, congratulatory messages poured in. Rochelle Rao commented, "Yay!! Sooo happy for you! You both look beautiful," while Elli AvrRam wrote, "Hi Arden," to which Evelyn replied, "hiii Aunty Elli come see us soon."

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi tied the knot in May 2021 in Australia. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ava, in November 2021. Evelyn announced her second pregnancy in January this year with some stunning pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, "Can’t wait to hold you in my arms!! Baby #2 is on the way! #babybhindi #babynumber2 #anotherone #evelynsharma #growingourfamily #familyiseverything #love." With the birth of their son Arden, the family of four is now complete!

Evelyn Sharma played the role of Lara in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She has also been a part of films such as Main Tera Hero, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Saaho.

