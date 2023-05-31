Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 10: Ayan Mukerji pens a note of gratitude; Reveals he hasn't watched it fully

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani is one of the most celebrated films in Bollywood. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film showcases friendship, love and life. It was released in 2013 and the audience went gaga over Ranbir and Deepika's crackling chemistry. From the storyline to the performances and the songs, it was a perfect mix of entertainment. Today, the film completed 10 years of its release and on this special occasion, Ayan has shared a heartfelt post on social media.

Ayan Mukerji walks down memory lane as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 10

Ayan took to Instagram and shared a video featuring memorable moments from the film. The video will surely leave you feeling nostalgic. Along with the video, Ayan penned a long note as he expressed gratitude to his fans. In his post, he revealed that he hasn't seen the film 'fully from beginning to end' to date. Calling it his 'second child', the ace director also wrote how people still come to him and talk about YJHD and not Brahmastra.

Ayan's post read, "YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released …(Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!) But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie!"

He added, "In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD ! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years ! Also sharing a Director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago… and it brought back all kinds of memories for me ! Yup :)."

The Wake Up Sid director shared the director's note on his Instagram story.

Soon after he shared the post, fans were seen reacting to it. They got all emotional and nostalgic after watching glimpses of the film. A fan wrote, "One of my favorite movies ever, YJHD all the way!! Ayan Mukerji, you’re my favorite Bollywood director!!" Another fan wrote, "For 10 years please rerelease this one for once with all extra cuts please please …"

