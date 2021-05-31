Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 8: How Ranbir Kapoor starrer wasn't just a love story but an ode to friendship

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the most loved film, has clocked 8 years today. The film talked about love, friendship, romance, dreams.

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a fresh blend of friendship, comedy, love for dreams, and romance. The film featured , , Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Right from performances, storyline to dialogues, it had all masala which made the audience fall for it. Released in 2013, the film also gave life lessons to many. The film is also seen as a travelogue as the character Bunny took us to different countries. He wanted to make his name in the travel industry.

Jitna Bhi Try Karo, Life Mein Kuch Na Kuch Toh Chhotega Hi..the epic dialogue is still fresh in the minds of the audience. They loved the sizzling chemistry between the lead pairs and the mesmerising songs featuring the iconic places. Apart from being romantic, the drama was more than that. There were many instances where it has given friendship goals. The characters of Naina, Aditi, Bunny and Avi entertained the audience from their strong bond. And as the film clocks 8 today, we have brought to you the five times when it talked about friendship.

1. Naina and Aditi friendship

Both were completely different from each other. One was fun and bold while another one was simple and intelligent. But still, they became close friends. One night Aditi came drunk to Naina’s home. She was surprised to see her. She let her in that night and this begins their strong friendship. Earlier to this, they had gone on a trip to Manali but a bond did not strike between them there.

2. Bunny and Avi

Bunny always wanted to see the world and tries to save money for his trips. But Avi was completely different from him. He doesn’t care about saving much and always spends money. His most of the trips were sponsored by his friends. Like the scene where they were heading to Manali and Avi lost all his money in betting. Then Bunny said that he will pay for him. But later they relation turned bad as Avi felt betrayed that Bunny left him and went abroad.

3. Bunny and Aditi

Aditi never had trust in Bunny but she never complained also about it. She knew that he had his ambitions and is very focused on them. She took a chance of inviting him for her inviting by sending a video where she spoke her heart out and said that she wants him to be at her wedding. And to her surprise, he came to her wedding. A true friend never fails to give you a surprise.

4. Aditi and Avi

They are known as Tom and Jerry of the group. Constantly fighting and arguing but still a very good friend. She loved him and he never cared about her feeling but these things never matter a lot.

5. Bunny, Naina, Aditi and Avi—all four

The scene in Himachal Pradesh where they all get into a small fight comes to mind when talking about all these four. The Manali trip spoke about the volume of their friendship, love for each other. They had fun teasing each other but still were united. The film Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani is one of the most loved films.

